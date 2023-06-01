SeaWolves and Whitecaps produced huge rallies late to win on Wednesday

Indianapolis Indians 13, Toledo Mud Hens 1 (box)

Well this one was pretty forgettable, at least for the Mud Hens.

Austin Bergner was rocked for five runs in the second inning before reliever Matt Wisler took over and quieted things down briefly. Rony Garcia took over in the fourth and spun two scoreless innings before getting absolutely crushed in the sixth.

Garcia gave up a leadoff triple, a single, a three-run shot to Canaan Smith-Njigba, a solo shot to Cal Mitchell, a double, a walk, an RBI single, and another walk before he was finally lifted for Sam Clay. Indy rang up eight runs in one of the more nightmarish innings you’ll see for a pitcher.

The Hens got a run in the fifth when Justyn-Henry Malloy walked and scored on a Kerry Carpenter double. Malloy had a pair of walks in the game, while Carpenter had a walk and two strikeouts on top of the double.

Kerry Carpenter doubles down the left field line to score Justyn-Henry Malloy and get the Mud Hens on the board. pic.twitter.com/Z4WDeyc05M — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) June 1, 2023

Carpenter: 1-4, RBI, 2B, BB, 2 SO

Davis: 2-3, 2B, BB

Sands: 2-3, BB

Coming Up Next: It’s a 6:35 p.m. ET start scheduled for Thursday night. RHP Quinn Priester (5-3, 4.96 ERA) goes for Indy, while for Toledo the Tigers problems are their problems, and so instead of Reese Olson’s scheduled start it will be a bullpen game.

Erie SeaWolves 10, Richmond Flying Squirrels 3 (F/10)(box)

Brant Hurter gave the SeaWolves a pretty good outing while the offense produced a monster rally in the 10th inning to win it.

Hurter went six innings, allowing three earned runs, two of them on solo home runs. On the other hand, he punched out nine without allowing a walk.

After Hurter allowed a run in the first, the SeaWolves got going in the third. Colt Keith singled with two outs and then stole second base. Wenceel Perez, playing center field to my delight, followed with a double to score him.

Earlier in the 5th, Wenceel Perez drives in two with this double. He has had a solid month of May. pic.twitter.com/zyCpm5E0cf — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) June 1, 2023

Hurter lost the lead in the fourth, allowing another run, but in the fifth Perez came up with another double, this one driving in Trei Cruz and Gage Workman, who had walked. However, Hurter then allowed one final long ball in the sixth to re-tie the game.

Things stayed locked at 3-3 until the 10th inning. Colt Keith reached on an error with one out, as the runner on second, Diego Rincones, scored. Perez and Dingler followed with singles, the latter scoring Keith. Jake Holton walked, and Andrew Navigato cleared the bases with a three-run triple. Navigato scored on a sacrifice fly and then Ben Malgeri walked and scored on a Rincones double to complete the scoring barrage.

Colt Keith takes an 0-2 fastball from a lefty and lines it the opposite way for a single. That’s his 8th multi-hit game in May, and 7th in his last 12 games. pic.twitter.com/NuoVw3X9Qp — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) June 1, 2023

Perez: 3-5, R, 3 RBI, 2 2B

Keith: 2-5, 2 R, RBI

Holton: 2-3, R, 2 BB

Hurter: 6.0 IP, 3 ER, 5 H, 0 BB, 9 SO

Coming Up Next: RHP Keider Montero (2-1, 7.78 ERA) takes on LHP Nick Zwack (1-2, 7.58 ERA) at 6:35 p.m. ET on Thursday.

West Michigan Whitecaps 6, Dayton Dragons 3 (box)

Garrett Burhenn gave the Whitecaps an excellent start, but it took until the ninth inning for the offense to finally get it going.

Burhenn tossed six innings of one run ball to keep the game close while the offense scuffled early on. He struck out seven without allowing a walk. That will do.

Roberto Campos led off the game with a single, and then Jace Jung was hit by a pitch, but they failed to score and the offense went quiet. Campos tripled in the third with two outs, but Jung grounded out to end the inning. Chris Meyers doubled with one out in the fourth, but again they couldn’t get the run home. Jung doubled with one out in the sixth, and he too was stranded. The ‘Caps had their chances.

Jace Jung shoots a ball down the left field line for a double. pic.twitter.com/YFMoQimWcE — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) June 1, 2023

Finally in the top of the ninth they broke through. Meyers singled to open the top of the ninth and Brady Allen launched a two-run homer to left. Izaac Pacheco struck out and Danny Serretti grounded out, but they weren’t done yet. Josh Crouch drew a walk and Austin Murr reached on an error. A Campos single brought them both home and he was able to take second base on a throwing error. Jung followed with home run number six, and suddenly it was 6-1 Whitecaps.

The Whitecaps were down to their final three outs, but Brady Allen catches a hanging changeup and crushes it for a huge go-ahead homer in the 9th. It’s his 6th home run of the season. pic.twitter.com/XAmcSY69Ik — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) June 1, 2023

Make it a 6-1 West Michigan lead in the 9th after Jace Jung blasts a 2-run bomb to the opposite field. It’s his 6th home run of the season. pic.twitter.com/mOuYYFOewv — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) June 1, 2023

Erick Pinales allowed two runs, one earned in the bottom of the ninth but held on.

Campos: 3-5, R, 2 RBI, 3B

Jung: 2-4, R, 2 RBI, 2B, HR, SO

Meyers: 2-3, R, 2B, BB, SO

Burhenn: 6.0 IP, ER, 4 H, 0 BB, 7 SO

Coming Up Next: RHP Troy Melton (0-0, 5.40 ERA) takes on RHP Javi Rivera (0-3, 4.41 ERA) Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Lakeland Flying Tigers vs. Jupiter Hammerheads (postponed)

The Flying Tigers and Hammerhead were rained out on Wednesday. They’ll play two on Thursday to make up the lost game.