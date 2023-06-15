Diego Rincones and Justice Bigbie help power Erie over Harrisburg

Lehigh Valley IronPigs 8, Toledo Mud Hens 0 (box)

The IronPigs bounced back to even the series with a strong showing over the Hens on Wednesday.

Zach Logue and Chavez Fernander each allowed three runs, while Rony Garcia allowed two more in this one. Parker Meadows racked up a three-hit game out of the leadoff spot, but the Hens couldn’t push a run across. Lehigh Valley starter Noah Skirrow shut the Hens out for 6 1⁄ 3 innings but only struck out five. Just a day where the hits weren’t dropping, and Hens pitching struggled.

Meadows: 3-4, SO

Logue (L, 1-5): 2.1 IP, 3 ER, 2 H, BB, 4 SO

Coming Up Next: Tarik Skubal will make a rehab start to lead the way on Thursday. We’ll see if he stretches out to around 45 pitches or so this time around. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

Erie SeaWolves 9, Harrisburg Senators 5 (box)

With Colt Keith sidelined with what Tigers Minor League Report reported was arm fatigue, the SeaWolves made it two in a row over the Senators.

Starter Ty Madden was squeezed a bit, but once again struggled with his control. He allowed three runs in 5 1⁄ 3 innings, striking out six but walking five. However, he only allowed two hits, so it wasn’t a bad outing. It didn’t hurt that the offense staked him to a five run lead in the top of the second inning.

Justice Bigbie has been rolling lately and his promotion to Erie hasn’t slowed him down. He led off the second with a double and Dillon Dingler and Diego Rincones followed with walks. Chris Meyers smacked a double the opposite way to score Bigbie and Dingler. Luis Santana also doubled to left to score Rincones and Meyers. Two batters later, Andrew Navigato singled in Santana to make it 5-0.

Madden allowed two in the bottom of the second, but Harrisburg walked in a run in the top of the third and it was 6-2 Erie. Diego Rincones belted home run number five in the fifth inning with Dingler aboard after a leadoff walk. It was the outfielder’s third long ball of the week. 8-2 Erie. Angel De Jesus allowed two run in the eighth in relief, but in the ninth, Wenceel Perez drew a leadoff walk, stole second, and eventually scored on a Jake Holton single to reach the final score.

Diego Rincones lines a 2-run homer to left to give Erie an 8-2 lead. It’s his 3rd home run of the week and 5th on the season. pic.twitter.com/mmM30T6ccE — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) June 14, 2023

Bigbie: 2-4, R, 2 2B, SO

Rincones: 2-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, HR, BB, SO

Navigato: 3-5, RBI, 2 SO

Madden (W, 1-1): 5.1 IP, 3 ER, 2 H, 4 BB, 6 SO

Coming Up Next: RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long (5-4, 3.78 ERA) takes on Harrisburg’s RHP Cole Henry (0-1, 9.82 ERA) on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

West Michigan Whitecaps at Lake County Captains (postponed)

Wet conditions postponed this one on Wednesday. They’ll play a doubleheader on Thursday instead.

Dunedin Blue Jays 6, Lakeland Flying Tigers 5 (box)

The Flying Tigers failed to hold a lead in the late innings to lose on Thursday.

Starter Ulices Campos was a little wild, walking four, but he scattered three hits, allowing two runs over five innings of work. The offense couldn’t get anything accomplished until the sixth.

With two outs, Dom Johnson walked and Archer Brookman was hit by a pitch. Abel Bastidas singled in Johnson. Seth Stephenson doubled to score Brookman, and the game was tied at two. The rally wasn’t over yet, as Luke Gold walked and Moises Valero doubled to clear the bases. 5-2 Lakeland. Unfortunately, the bullpen leaked a run in the seventh, and then three in the eighth to lose this one.

Valero: 2-4, 3 RBI, 2B, SO

Stephenson: 1-4, R, RBI, 2B

Campos: 5.0 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 4 BB, 3 SO

Coming Up Next: First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.