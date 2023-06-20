Tigers 0, Royals 1: Bested by the Worst

I love a good efficiently paced game as much as the next person, and I am admittedly a fan of the new rules that are creating a nice clip to the game. And yet, I would prefer my games to go longer if it means scoring any kind of runs against one of the worst teams in all of MLB at the moment.

This recap is going to be efficient as well because the Tigers (and Royals) were scoreless into the sixth inning.

Michael Lorenzen was the Tigers’ starter, and while he kept the score at a zero, he didn’t keep men off the base. A Nick Pratto walk started the game, followed by a one-out Salvador Perez single, then Maikel Garcia reached on a two-out single, but Pratto got tagged out at home on runner’s fielder’s choice. Tigers went 1-2-3 in the bottom of the inning against Daniel Lynch.

Lorenzen once again allowed a leadoff walk, this time to Matt Beaty. Dairon Blanco was hit by a pitch to put two on, but the next three batters were outs to cut off the threat. The Tigers once again went 1-2-3 in the bottom half.

It was Lorenzen’s turn for a 1-2-3 in the top of the third, and the Tigers got their first baserunner in the form of a Jake Marisnick walk. No runs scored.

The pitching struggles continued in the fourth with a Garcia single, then a one-out single to Blanco for two men aboard. Lorenzen managed the next two outs, proving that he was capable of making a mess but also cleaning it up. In the bottom of the fourth, Andy Ibanez got the Tigers’ first hit in the form of a one-out single, but no runs scored.

The fifth was 1-2-3 for both sides.

Garcia, red hot for the Royals today, got a one-out single, then advanced to second on a wild pitch. Beaty then doubled to Score Garcia. Nicky Lopez got a two-out walk but the Royals had to settle for one. That was also the end of the night for Lorenzen, with 6.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 K on 93 pitches. In the bottom of the inning Zack short drew a walk, but no runs scored. Story of the night.

Chasen Shreve was out in relief and gave up a walk to Bobby Witt Jr, but the runner was erased in a double play and the Royals didn’t bolster their score. Unfortunately the Tigers once again went 1-2-3.

Shreve and Jose Cisnero combined forces for a 1-2-3 eighth, and the Royals turned to Aroldis Chapman in the eighth. Miguel Cabrera got a one-out walk, and then Matt Vierling got a walk of his own. Pinch-running Maton and Vierling advanced on a wild pitch, and then Short walked to load the bases. Unfortunately no one was able to score with their best chance of the game, soooo, yeah.

Top of the ninth saw Cisnero back out to hopefully keep the score limited to one run and give the Tigers a shot in the bottom half. He did just that, now it was up to the Tigers to score ANY runs. The Royals decided not to risk Chapman again and brought out Barlow, and with one out, Javier Baez hit a truly sensational double. Kerry Carpenter grounded out but pushed Baez to third, getting the Tigers awfully close to a tie game. Also, I’m sorry, but Sal Perez cheesing at Baez over a ball in the dirt as if saying “don’t try to run I’m watching you” was pretty darned endearing. Zach McKinstry was the Tigers’ last hope and he fought for it, but ultimately struck out.

Final: Royals 1, Tigers 0