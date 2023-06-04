Tigers 2, White Sox 6: Let’s hear it for the Boyd

Can’t wait to leave Chicago.

Michael Kopech kicked things off on the White Sox mound by taking the Tigers batters 1-2-3. In the bottom of the first, Matthew Boyd fumbled early with a leadoff single to Tim Anderson, but found his footing quickly and finished off the remaining batters in order. The second and third innings were likewise quickly dealt with as both pitchers went 1-2-3 through the order, rinsed, and repeated.

In the top of the fourth Akil Baddoo reached on a two-out single, then stole second. A Spencer Torkelson home run followed, bringing in two runs and putting the Tigers on the board.

Unfortunately, it didn’t take long for the White Sox to battle back, as Luis Robert Jr got a one-out double, then scored on an Eloy Jimenez single.

Onto the fifth and Andy Ibanez got a ground-rule double, but no Tigers runs scored. In the bottom of the inning, Boyd had a neat 1-2-3. That was the end of the day for Boyd with a final line of 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 9 K on 82 pitches.

The sixth saw some Tigers hustle in the top of the inning as Javier Baez drew a one-out walk then stole second and third back-to-back. He didn’t score, but it was nice to see the focused baserunning effort. In the bottom of the inning Will Vest came on in relief and got two quick outs before giving up a single to Robert Jr, a single to Jimenez, and a walk to Andrew Vaughn to load the bases. A Yasmani Grandal single scored Robert Jr and honestly the Tigers were lucky that was the worst of it.

Kopech continued to plow down Tigers in the seventh, going (you guessed it) 1-2-3. Tyler Holton was the next Tigers reliever out of the pen, and after two outs he gave up a single to Anderson and a walk to Jake Burger. With two on in a tie game A.J. Hinch wasn’t taking any chances, pulling Burger and putting Jason Foley on to face Robert Jr who was having a strong game thusfar. Foley did his job, getting the final out of the inning.

In the top of the eighth, Kopech’s day was done, and Joe Kelly was out of the bullpen for the White Sox. With two outs, Zach McKinstry singled into right field. No Tigers runs scored, however, and Kelly got out of the inning unscathed. Foley continued his efforts on the Tigers’ mound in the bottom of the inning, and had a nice 1-2-3 effort.

Liam Hendriks came on in relief for the top of the ninth, getting a nice loud cheer from the Chicago crowd, and he did his best work, setting the Tigers down in order. Alex Lange was on in the bottom of the ninth hoping to maintain the tie and give the Tigers another at-bat. He gave up a single to a pinch-hitting Andrew Benintendi, who then stole second. Another pinch-hitter Yoan Moncada drew a walk, then Anderson walked to load the bases with only one out. Then naturally Jake Burger hit a grand slam to walk it off.

Final: White Sox 6, Tigers 2