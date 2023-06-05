 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 58: Detroit Tigers vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 6:40 p.m.

MLB: Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Tigers (26-31) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (27-32)

Time/Place: 6:40 p.m., Citizen’s Ballpark
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: LHP Joey Wentz (1-5, 7.28 ERA) vs. RHP Aaron Nola (4-4, 4.70 ERA)

Game 58 Pitching Matchup

Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR
Wentz 47.0 18.4 7.8 5.16 0.1
Nola 74.2 21.5 6.0 4.40 1.1

Game 58 Lineups

TIGERS PHILLIES
Zach McKinstry - RF Kyle Schwarber - LF
Javier Baez - SS Nick Castellanos - RF
Akil Baddoo - LF Bryce Harper - DH
Spencer Torkelson - 1B Trea Turner - SS
Nick Maton - 3B J.T. Realmuto - C
Eric Haase - C Bryson Stott - 2B
Miguel Cabrera - DH Drew Ellis - 1B
Andy Ibanez - 2B Edmundo Sosa - 3B
Jake Marisnick - CF Dalton Guthrie - CF

