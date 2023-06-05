Time/Place: 6:40 p.m., Citizen’s Ballpark
SB Nation Site: The Good Phight
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: LHP Joey Wentz (1-5, 7.28 ERA) vs. RHP Aaron Nola (4-4, 4.70 ERA)
Game 58 Pitching Matchup
|Player
|IP
|K%
|BB%
|FIP
|fWAR
|Player
|IP
|K%
|BB%
|FIP
|fWAR
|Wentz
|47.0
|18.4
|7.8
|5.16
|0.1
|Nola
|74.2
|21.5
|6.0
|4.40
|1.1
Game 58 Lineups
|TIGERS
|PHILLIES
|TIGERS
|PHILLIES
|Zach McKinstry - RF
|Kyle Schwarber - LF
|Javier Baez - SS
|Nick Castellanos - RF
|Akil Baddoo - LF
|Bryce Harper - DH
|Spencer Torkelson - 1B
|Trea Turner - SS
|Nick Maton - 3B
|J.T. Realmuto - C
|Eric Haase - C
|Bryson Stott - 2B
|Miguel Cabrera - DH
|Drew Ellis - 1B
|Andy Ibanez - 2B
|Edmundo Sosa - 3B
|Jake Marisnick - CF
|Dalton Guthrie - CF
Loading comments...