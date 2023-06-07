Parker Meadows and Kerry Carpenter homer in Hens’ loss

Buffalo Bisons 10, Toledo Mud Hens 7 (box)

Bergner allowed a run in the first inning, but Parker Meadows returned serve in the bottom half of the inning with this blast below. The Bisons got another run in the top of the second, but a Jermaine Palacios triple and a wild pitch tied it up at two apiece in the bottom half of the inning.

99.7 MPH off the bat of Parker Meadows, who hit his seventh home run of the season on the first pitch he sees. pic.twitter.com/EKHb6ZqHbN — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) June 6, 2023

The Hens took, or were given, the lead in the bottom of the third, when they drew four straight walks with one out. That scored a run, and Corey Joyce’s ground out scored another. They left a lot on the bone there, but it was 4-2 at that point.

Unfortunately the Bisons went on to score 10 runs from the fourth to the sixth inning, teeing off on Bergner, Rony Garcia, and Layne Henderson. The Hens got another run when Brendon Davis walked in the fourth and Meadows doubled him to third where a Justyn-Henry Malloy ground out scored him.

Now down 10-5 in the seventh, Kerry Carpenter led off the inning with a screaming line drive right to Buffalo center fielder Cam Eden. However, Andre Lipcius doubled with two outs and scored on a Michael Papierski single. 10-6 Buffalo.

The eighth passed quietly and a comeback was going to be tough. On the plus side, Carpenter mashed another baseball to straightaway center field to lead off the bottom of the ninth, and this one was long gone for the first homer of his rehab assignment. Lipcius singled with one out, but Papierski struck out. Corey Joyce reached on an error to bring the tying run to the plate but Palacios’ drive to center field was caught to end the game.

Kerry Carpenter blasts his first home run of his rehab assignment, and it was a rocket. Left his bat at 106.8 mph and traveled 421 feet. pic.twitter.com/TDoXIO1Jjs — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) June 7, 2023

Meadows: 1-3, R, RBI, HR, 2B, BB, SO

Carpenter: 1-4, 2 R, RBI, HR, BB

Davis: 1-2, R, 2 BB

Bergner (L, 1-3): 3.2 IP, 6 R, 4 ER, 7 H, BB, 4 SO

Coming Up Next: LHP Jack O’Loughlin (0-1, 8.31 ERA) takes the ball for the second time above High-A on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. ET. RHP Wes Parsons goes for Buffalo.

Bowie Baysox 9, Erie SeaWolves 4 (box)

The SeaWolves had some chances to build a solid early lead, but couldn’t really capitalize as Bowie went on to tee off on Erie pitching in the middle innings to take this one.

In the bottom of the first with one out, Colt Keith doubled to left and Wenceel Perez singled him to third. Dillon Dingler grounded out as Keith scored and Jake Holton struck out. A catcher’s interference call on Dingler in the top of the second gave the Baysox a baserunner with two outs, and Maverick Handley, yes that’s his real name, launched a two-run homer to right to claim the lead.

The top of the fifth started with Bowie’s TT Bowens hitting one to right field that Andrew Navigato whiffed on and the ball went to the wall as Bowens raced all the way around to score. Hurter got the next out, but a single, a double from Coby Mayo, and then a Cesar Prieto two-run single make it 5-1 Bowie.

Michael Bienlien was dinged for three runs in the sixth, and Tim Naughton surrendered a run once he took over in the inning. In the bottom of the seventh, Bowie walked the bases loaded and a Luis Santana drove in Gage Workman and Ben Malgeri to make it 9-3. Navigato hit a solo shot, his third homer of the year, in the bottom of the ninth.

Colt Keith with his 16th multi-hit game of the season with this single back up the middle. pic.twitter.com/Jv4Sm4GEhJ — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) June 6, 2023

Keith: 2-4, R, 2B, 2 SO

Navigato: 1-3, R, RBI, HR, BB, SO

Hurter (L, 2-2): 4.1 IP, 5 R, 3 ER, BB, 5 SO

Coming Up Next: RHP Keider Montero (3-1, 5.96 ERA) looks to keep cleaning up the control issues he’s had since his promotion to Erie. RHP Carlos Tavera (1-3, 5.34 ERA) starts for Bowie at 6:05 p.m. ET.

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 4, West Michigan Whitecaps 2 (box)

The first bit of news as the series gets underway was Jace Jung winning the Midwest League player of the week award. The young second baseman went 13-for-23 with two home runs and three doubles last week against the Dayton Dragons.

On Tuesday night, Garrett Burhenn struggled through a long first inning, allowing two runs and getting lifted with two outs as his pitch count topped 30. Angel Reyes and Bryce Tassin then combined for 6 1⁄ 3 scoreless frames as the ‘Caps tied it up only to lose late.

Chris Meyers smacked his eighth home run to lead off the fourth, and in the fifth Justice Bigbie doubled with two out and scored on a line drive single from Jung to tie the game at two apiece.

In the eighth, Dario Gardea was knocked around yet again, allowing two runs. Dillon Paulson and Bigbie singled in the bottom of the ninth, but Jung struck out to end the game.

Bigbie: 3-4, R, 2B, BB

Campos: 2-4

Coming Up Next: RHP Troy Melton (0-0, 3.18 ERA) will look to build on a solid Midwest League debut as he takes on RHP Cameron Wagoner (1-7, 8.27 ERA) at 6:35 p.m. ET.

Tampa Tarpons 7, Lakeland Flying Tigers 6 (F/11)(box)

The offense took advantage of nine walks issued by the Tarpons to come back in this one twice, only to lose in eleven innings.

Cole Patten got the start, and was decent enough, surrendering three runs in five innings of work. They were down 3-0 in the bottom of the fifth when Luke Gold led off with his third homer of the season. It was Gold the next inning as well, pulling a two-run double to left and scoring Jose De La Cruz and Cristian Santana to tie the game a three apiece.

Unfortunately, Quinn Gudaitis allowed three runs in the top of the eighth. Two walks and two hit batters in the bottom half got a run back for Lakeland and it was 6-4 Tampa entering the bottom of the ninth.

Carlos Mendoza walked and Dom Johnson followed with a single to left. De La Cruz struck out, but a wild pitch moved both runners up a base, and Mendoza scored on Archer Brookman’s ground out. An Abel Bastidas single scored Johnson, and the Flying Tigers had tied it up again but were down to their final out in the inning. Santana drew a walk, and another wild pitch moved Bastidas to third and Santana to second, but Gold couldn’t do everything for them, striking out to send it to extras.

Jose Diaz and Max Alba combined to keep Tampa off the board in the 10th, but all three Flying Tigers struck out swinging. A single against Alba scored the runner on second for Tampa in the top of the 11th, and the Flying Tigers couldn’t get the run home.

Gold: 2-4, R, 3 RBI, HR, BB, 2 SO, SB

Bastidas: 2-5, RBI

Santana: 1-3, R, 2 BB, SO

Patten: 5.0 IP, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO

Coming Up Next: First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.