Detroit Tigers (26-33) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (29-32)
Time/Place: 6:05 p.m., Citizen’s Ballpark
SB Nation Site: The Good Phight
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: LHP Tyler Holton (0-0,2.32 ERA) and RHP Reese Olson (0-1, 3.60 ERA) vs. Zack Wheeler (4-4, 4.33 ERA)
Game 60 Lineups
|TIGERS
|PHILLIES
|TIGERS
|PHILLIES
|Zach McKinstry - RF
|Kyle Schwarber - LF
|Javier Baez - SS
|Nick Castellanos - RF
|Spencer Torkelson - 1B
|Bryce Harper - DH
|Nick Maton - DH
|Trea Turner - SS
|Eric Haase - C
|J.T. Realmuto - C
|Akil Baddoo - CF
|Bryson Stott - 2B
|Jonathan Schoop - 3B
|Brandon Marsh - CF
|Tyler Nevin - LF
|Kody Clemens - 1B
|Zack Short - 2B
|Josh Harrison - 3B
Loading comments...