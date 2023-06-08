 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 60: Detroit Tigers vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 6:05 p.m.

By Fielder's Choice
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Philadelphia Phillies Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Tigers (26-33) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (29-32)

Time/Place: 6:05 p.m., Citizen’s Ballpark
SB Nation Site: The Good Phight
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: LHP Tyler Holton (0-0,2.32 ERA) and RHP Reese Olson (0-1, 3.60 ERA) vs. Zack Wheeler (4-4, 4.33 ERA)

Game 60 Lineups

TIGERS PHILLIES
Zach McKinstry - RF Kyle Schwarber - LF
Javier Baez - SS Nick Castellanos - RF
Spencer Torkelson - 1B Bryce Harper - DH
Nick Maton - DH Trea Turner - SS
Eric Haase - C J.T. Realmuto - C
Akil Baddoo - CF Bryson Stott - 2B
Jonathan Schoop - 3B Brandon Marsh - CF
Tyler Nevin - LF Kody Clemens - 1B
Zack Short - 2B Josh Harrison - 3B

