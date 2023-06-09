Ty Madden knocked out early in Erie loss

Buffalo Bisons 5, Toledo Mud Hens 4 (F/10)(box)

Zach Logue was wild in this one and a comeback attempt got the Hens to extra innings only to lose in ten on Thursday.

Logue went five innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and a grisly five walks. In the bottom of the fifth and down 4-0, Michael Papierski singled and Corey Joyce and John Valente walked to load the bases. A Brendon Davis double play ball got Papierski in, but squandered a good chance to make a push.

In the seventh, the Hens finally got on track offensively. Andrew Knapp led off with a walk, Papierski singled, and Joyce walked, loading the bases. John Valente singled in Knapp, and a walk to Brendon Davis forced in a run. Parker Meadows struck out, but Malloy drew a walk as well, scoring Joyce as the game tying run.

Aneurys Zabala handled the eighth and ninth, walking two but collecting all six outs via strikeout. In the tenth, Sam Clay allowed the runner on second to score, and the Hens couldn’t get Meadows home from second in the bottom half.

Papierski: 2-4, 2 R

Malloy: 1-4, RBI, BB, 2 SO

Logue: 5.0 IP, 4 ER, 7 H, 5 BB, 3 SO

Coming Up Next: First pitch on Friday night is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

Bowie Baysox 10, Erie SeaWolves 8 (F/10)(box)

This one was sort of the reverse of the Hens game, though the result was the same. The SeaWolves built a lead in the middle innings, only to see the bullpen crumble late.

Things certainly didn’t start off well. Ty Madden was knocked out in the first inning with two runs across. Andrew Magno cleaned up that mess and shut the Baysox down in the second and third inning.

The SeaWolves quickly tied things up in the bottom of the first. Colt Keith doubled with one out and rode home on Andrew Navigato’s fifth home run, and third in just the last week. Magno ran out of gas in the fourth, allowing a run, as did Tim Naughton who replaced him. 4-2 Bowie.

Diego Rincones doubled in Jake Holton in the bottom of the fourth to make it 4-3 Bowie. In the fifth, Trei Cruz led off with a walk, and singles from Keith, Wenceel Perez, and Navigato followed. The three-run frame made it 6-4 Erie. They got two more on an RBI single from Cruz in the bottom of the sixth.

Angel De Jesus took over in the top of the eighth, and things went badly. An error on Keith at second base put a runner on, and De Jesus allowed a two-run homer. He allowed another two-run homer in the ninth before getting lifted which tied the game. Yaya Chentouf allowed two runs in the tenth, and the SeaWolves couldn’t match them in the bottom half.

Navigato: 3-5, R, 4 RBI, HR, SO

Keith: 2-5, 2 R, 2B, SO

Cruz: 1-4, R, 2 RBI, BB, SO

Coming Up Next: RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long (5-3, 3.25 ERA) takes on LHP Cade Povich (4-5, 5.23 ERA) on Friday night at 6:35 p.m. ET.

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 4, West Michigan Whitecaps 1 (box)

Williander Moreno gave the Whitecaps four scoreless innings, but they couldn’t get anything going offensively. Justice Bigbie, Jace Jung, and Roberto Campos each had a single, but that was the complete hit total right there. Cam Brown allowed two runs, one earned in the top of the sixth. Josh Crouch walked to lead off the bottom of the sixth, and later scored on Bigbie’s RBI single, but that was it for the ‘Caps lineup. Trevin Michael allowed two more runs in the top of the seventh, and the Timber Rattlers’ lead was never in danger.

Coming Up Next: First pitch on Friday night is set for 6:35 p.m. ET. Tarik Skubal is tentatively scheduled to throw the first inning for his second rehab appearance.

Tampa Tarpons 11, Lakeland Flying Tigers 3 (box)

The Tarpons beat up on Lakeland pitching in this one, but the most interesting note was veteran reliever Trevor Rosenthal’s first inning of rehab work. He allowed a walk, throwing nine of 17 pitches for strikes.

Once Rosenthal’s work was done, Edgardo Ibarra took over. He struggled badly, walking five and allowing four runs in 1 2⁄ 3 innings of work.

Lakeland got on the board in the bottom of the third. Cristian Santana led off with a single, and Sergio Tapia reached on an error. Moises Valero’s infield single loaded the bases, but they only one a run on Carlos Mendoza ground out.

In the sixth, down 5-1, Dom Johnson led off with an infield single, was wild pitched to second, stole third, and scored on an errant throw from Tampa’s catcher. 5-2 Tampa. Garrett Apker was shelled for three runs in the top of the seventh. Carlos Mendoza hit his first homer of the year, a solo shot to right, in the bottom of the seventh to make it 8-3, but the Tarpons added three more in the ninth to win easily.

Johnson: 2-4, R, 2B, BB, SB

Mendoza: 1-4, R, 2 RBI, HR, BB, CS

De La Cruz: 2-5, 2B, SO

Ibarra (L, 0-1): 1.2 IP, 4 ER, 3 H, 5 BB, SO

Coming Up Next: Down 3-0 in the series, Lakeland will try to turn things around on Friday with a 6:30 p.m. ET start time.