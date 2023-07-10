Get your No-Hitter shirt today!

This past week the Tigers made franchise history with their ninth no-hitter, a combined effort from Matt Manning, Jason Foley, and Alex Lange. A few fun factoids about the no-hitter: it was the first combined no-hitter in Tigers’ history; and it was Eric Haase’s second time catching a Tigers no-hitter (the first was Spencer Turnbull’s 2021 effort). Haase becomes the first catcher in Tigers’ history to be on the receiving end of two no-hitters for the club. It also marks the club’s second no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays.

A bonus fun fact, there are two Tigers’ pitchers who have had two no-hitters each: Virgil Trucks (both in 1952) and Justin Verlander (2007 and 2011).

With all those historic pieces involved, it seems only fitting that our friends over at BreakingT would design a shirt to commemorate the effort, and so they released this tee to celebrate the feat.

And now to relive that last out one more time.