Series Preview: Tigers stop in Kansas City on way back from west coast

The Detroit Tigers took two of three from a solid Seattle Mariners squad last weekend to kick off the post-All-Star Game stretch on a high note. Despite the series win, which put their record at 10 games under the .500 mark, the Motor City Kitties lost a half-game in the American League Central division race as the Minnesota Twins retook the lead over the Cleveland Guardians, putting the good guys six games out of first and 3.5 games out of second place.

Next up for the Olde English D are the Kansas City Royals, who are set to host AJ Hinch’s teams in the BBQ capital of the world while sitting at the bottom of the ALC standings 40 games under .500 and 21 games out of first place. While the Tigers have a solid edge on paper, you never really know with baseball, do you?

Take a quick look below at the pitchers lined up for the four games scheduled this week, with KC’s Thursday starter still up in the air.

Times (EDT): Monday: 8:10 p.m.; Tuesday: 8:10 p.m.; Wednesday: 8:10 p.m.; Thursday: 2:10 p.m.

Place: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

SB Nation Site: Royals Review

Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network

Game 93 Pitching Matchup Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR Manning 29.0 16.9 8.5 5.15 0.0 Lyles 96.2 16.7 7.3 5.51 0.2

Game 93: RHP Matt Manning (3-1, 3.72 ERA) vs. RHP Jordan Lyles (1-11, 6.42 ERA)

Game 94 Pitching Matchup Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR Skubal 8.0 39.3 7.1 1.66 0.3 Lynch 47.1 15.5 7.0 4.85 0.4

Game 94: LHP Tarik Skubal (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. LHP Daniel Lynch (2-4, 4.18 ERA)

Game 95 Pitching Matchup Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR Rodriguez 76.2 26.8 6.0 3.27 1.8 Yarbrough 32.1 13.9 5.8 4.61 0.2

Game 95: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (5-5, 2.70 ERA) vs. LHP Ryan Yarbrough (2-4, 5.29 ERA)

Game 96 Pitching Matchup Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR Lorenzen 93.2 19.5 6.7 4.12 1.1 TBD - - - - -

Game 96: RHP Michael Lorenzen (4-6, 3.75 ERA) vs. TBD

Series Outlook: Just win

The Royals are a very beatable team and the Tigers were able to take two of three on the road from a mediocre Seattle team last weekend, which bodes well for the Olde English D. If Detroit cannot at least split this series, a major opportunity will be squandered.