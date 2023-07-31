Trade deadline open thread

There are about 19 hours left before Tuesday, August 1’s 6:00 p.m. ET MLB trade deadline. As of Monday night, there are a tons of smaller deals coming through, but some of the biggest pieces available are still in limbo, including Detroit Tigers’ starters Eduardo Rodriguez and Michael Lorenzen.

Scott Harris is running a really tight ship. There hasn’t been a single tangible rumor to date about the players. Only vague reports of various teams talking to the Tigers. That barely qualifies as a true trade deadline rumor. Hopefully, the locked down policy from Harris helps the Tigers get the best deals possible. Right now, it feels like we’re playing a game of chicken against a lot of other teams.

Harris does have some valuable trade chips, and the returns for starting pitchers has generally been pretty good. I can’t really imagine a scenario where Harris doesn’t make some trades tomorrow, at least none that doesn’t end with us rioting, so for now there’s nothing to do but wait...and discuss it all here.

Here’s a little sample of the latest from MLB Trade Rumors.

No Justin Verlander trade is close. If Houston gets aggressive on it, could be a fit. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) August 1, 2023

D-Backs Finalizing Trade For Paul Sewald https://t.co/RFooSKKTtx pic.twitter.com/HKfp1skunw — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) July 31, 2023

Cubs, Royals Swap Jose Cuas For Nelson Velazquez https://t.co/ZEcuXaBXr7 pic.twitter.com/ChwzlyykjE — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) August 1, 2023

Giants Finalizing Deal To Acquire AJ Pollock, Mark Mathias From Mariners https://t.co/Nc9bddcI18 pic.twitter.com/pVLOg3H6FO — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) July 31, 2023

Cubs To Acquire Jeimer Candelario https://t.co/nrxubebddU pic.twitter.com/iDwdSA1wAM — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) July 31, 2023