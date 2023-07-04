Series Preview: Tigers return home to host Oakland A’s for 3-game set

The Detroit Tigers return home to kick off their penultimate series ahead of this summer’s All-Star Game hosting the lowly Oakland Athletics for a three-game set starting on Tuesday. Hopefully, the Motor City Kitties can put on a fireworks show for the Fourth of July festivities and build on the series win against the Colorado Rockies last weekend on the road.

AJ Hinch’s squad enters the competition nine games under the .500 mark and 4.5 games out of first place, trailing the American League Central division-leading Minnesota Twins by 4.5 games and the second-place Cleveland Guardians by 3.5. The A’s also won their most recent series in Oakland against the Chicago White Sox but remain mired in the cellar of the AL West division, 27.5 games out of first and 40 games under .500.

While it appears to be an excellent opportunity for the Tigers to pad the win column before the summer break, the games are played for a reason. Take a look below at an abbreviated preview of the pitchers lined up for this week — including a pair of TBDs for the Athletics. The action starts Tuesday night on the United States’ Independence Day.

Detroit Tigers (37-46) vs Oakland Athletics (23-63)

Times (EDT): Tuesday: 6:40 p.m.; Wednesday: 6:40 p.m.; Thursday: 1:10 p.m.

Place: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network

Game 84 Pitching Matchup Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR Skubal - - - - - Sears 87.1 23.9 5.6 5.14 0.3

Game 84: LHP Tarik Skubal (—) vs. LHP JP Sears (1-6, 4.43 ERA)

Sears:

Game 85 Pitching Matchup Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR Rodriguez 67.2 25.5 6.1 3.18 1.7 TBD - - - - -

Game 85: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (4-4, 2.13 ERA) vs. TBD

Rodriguez:

Game 86 Pitching Matchup Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR Lorenzen 82.0 18.6 6.0 4.33 0.8 TBD - - - - -

Game 86: RHP Michael Lorenzen (2-6, 4.28 ERA) vs. TBD

Lorenzen:

Series Outlook: No reason not to sweep the A’s

Detroit Will have their three best pitchers on the mound this week thanks to the return of both Tarik Skubal and Eduardo Rodriguez. While they cannot be depended upon for the kind of performance we would expect on paper, there is a good chance they both have enough stuff to put away the Athletics. Plus, newly anointed All-Star Michael Lorenzen also gets the nod on Thursday as he continues to hold the starting rotation together for the Tigers. If things go how they should go, the Olde English D should be three games richer in the win column.