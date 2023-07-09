 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 MLB Draft Open Thread

By Adam Dubbin
2023 MLB Draft presented by Nike Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft

Rounds 1 and 2: 7:00 p.m., Sunday, July 9th
Media: ESPN, MLB Network, MLB.com, fuboTV

Tigers’ picks: #3, #37, #45
#3 - OF Max Clark, Franklin Community HS (IN)

Clark has 70 grade speed and should stick as a good center fielder. He projects to be as good a pure hitter as Jenkins, but the latter has more potential to be a major power threat while fitting in nicely into an outfield corner with above average speed and a good arm. Still there’s no getting around the fact that taking a prep bat holds some extra risk.

Rounds 3-10: 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 10th
Media: MLB Network

Tigers’ picks: #76, #107, #143, #170, #200, #230, #260, #290

Rounds 11-20: 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 19th
Media: MLB Network

Tigers’ picks: #320, #350, #380, #410, #440, #470, #500, #530, #560, #590

Draft order

  1. Pittsburgh Pirates
  2. Washington Nationals
  3. Detroit Tigers
  4. Texas Rangers
  5. Minnesota Twins
  6. Oakland Athletics
  7. Cincinnati Reds
  8. Kansas City Royals
  9. Colorado Rockies
  10. Miami Marlins
  11. Los Angeles Angels
  12. Arizona Diamondbacks
  13. Chicago Cubs
  14. Boston Red Sox
  15. Chicago White Sox
  16. San Francisco Giants
  17. Baltimore Orioles
  18. Milwaukee Brewers
  19. Tampa Bay Rays
  20. Toronto Blue Jays
  21. St. Louis Cardinals
  22. Seattle Mariners
  23. Cleveland Guardians
  24. Atlanta Braves
  25. San Diego Padres
  26. New York Yankees
  27. Philadelphia Phillies
  28. Houston Astros

