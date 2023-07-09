2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft
Rounds 1 and 2: 7:00 p.m., Sunday, July 9th
Media: ESPN, MLB Network, MLB.com, fuboTV
Tigers’ picks: #3, #37, #45
#3 - OF Max Clark, Franklin Community HS (IN)
Clark has 70 grade speed and should stick as a good center fielder. He projects to be as good a pure hitter as Jenkins, but the latter has more potential to be a major power threat while fitting in nicely into an outfield corner with above average speed and a good arm. Still there’s no getting around the fact that taking a prep bat holds some extra risk.
Rounds 3-10: 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 10th
Media: MLB Network
Tigers’ picks: #76, #107, #143, #170, #200, #230, #260, #290
Rounds 11-20: 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 19th
Media: MLB Network
Tigers’ picks: #320, #350, #380, #410, #440, #470, #500, #530, #560, #590
Draft order
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- Washington Nationals
- Detroit Tigers
- Texas Rangers
- Minnesota Twins
- Oakland Athletics
- Cincinnati Reds
- Kansas City Royals
- Colorado Rockies
- Miami Marlins
- Los Angeles Angels
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Chicago Cubs
- Boston Red Sox
- Chicago White Sox
- San Francisco Giants
- Baltimore Orioles
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Toronto Blue Jays
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Seattle Mariners
- Cleveland Guardians
- Atlanta Braves
- San Diego Padres
- New York Yankees
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Houston Astros
