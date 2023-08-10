Tigers 3, Twins 0: Riley Greene owns the yard

A quick afternoon recap for a quick afternoon game, let’s roll.

First, let’s talk quickly about Reese Olson. Olson, while he managed to get into some nasty jams in today’s game was also a skilled enough pitcher—with a little help from Jake Rogers behind the dish—to get himself out of his messes. It might have been one of Olson’s best outings to date, and a really nice thing to see overall.

On the opposite side of things Kenta Maeda was a solid starter for the Twins and we had ourselves a nice low-scoring outing from both sides.

In the first inning only one baserunner got aboard for either side and it was a lead-off single in the bottom of the first for Matt Vierling, who was then erased by a double play.

Onto the second and Matt Wallner drew a walk in the top half but did not score. The bottom half of the inning was 1-2-3. The third inning was 1-2-3 for both sides.

Top of the fourth and Jorge Polanco drew a walk, then Carlos Correa singled. A Max Kepler fielder’s choice eliminated Correa, but left two men on. No runs scored. With two outs in the bottom of the fourth Andy Ibanez singled and Spencer Torkelson walked, but neither was brought home.

Joey Gallo got a one-out walk in the fifth, and then Christian Vazquez singled. No runners scored. The bottom of the fifth was 1-2-3.

Top of the sixth was a 1-2-3 for Olson, who ended his day on a high note, with a final line of 6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 8 K on 94 pitches. A nice outing and a good example of what Olson is capable with, especially as he builds trust with his catcher. Bottom of the sixth the Tigers got on the board with a solo homer from Riley Greene, and one of the longest home runs at Comerica since JD Martinez wore an Old English D.

Chasen Shreve was on in the seventh and had a 1-2-3. Bottom of the inning Kerry Carpenter got a one-out single, then Javier Baez reached on a—checks notes and eyes—bunt single down the third base line. A Jake Rogers single loaded the bases. Zach McKintry doubled to score Carpenter and Baez.

Beau Brieske was out in the eighth and had a clean 1-2-3. Could he just come back for the ninth. Please? In the home half Greene doubled to lead things off, but he wouldn’t get another run. Onward to the ninth and it looks like my wish to see Brieske continue will come true.

Brieske got the job done with three quick outs, and the Tigers walked away with a season series win already. Hurray!

Final: Tigers 3, Twins 0