 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 119: Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins, 7:40 p.m.

By Fielder's Choice
/ new
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Tigers (53-65) vs. Minnesota Twins (62-58)

Time/Place: 7:40 p.m., Target Field
SB Nation Site: Twinkie Town
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: RHP Alex Faedo (2-4, 5.80 ERA) vs. RHP Bailey Ober (6-6, 3.40 ERA)

Game 119 Pitching Matchup

Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR
Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR
Faedo 40.1 21.5 6.1 5.18 0.1
Ober 108.2 24.3 4.3 3.78 2.0

Game 119 Lineups

TIGERS TWINS
TIGERS TWINS
Akil Baddoo - LF Jorge Polanco - 2B
Riley Greene - CF Max Kepler - RF
Matt Vierling - 3B Royce Lewis - 3B
Spencer Torkelson - 1B Carlos Correa - SS
Kerry Carpenter - RF Matt Wallner - LF
Miguel Cabrera - DH Ryan Jeffers - C
Zach McKinstry - SS Donovan Solano - DH
Isan Diaz - 2B Joey Gallo - 1B
Eric Haase - C Michael Taylor - CF

More From Bless You Boys

Loading comments...