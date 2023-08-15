Time/Place: 7:40 p.m., Target Field
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: RHP Alex Faedo (2-4, 5.80 ERA) vs. RHP Bailey Ober (6-6, 3.40 ERA)
Game 119 Pitching Matchup
|Player
|IP
|K%
|BB%
|FIP
|fWAR
|Player
|IP
|K%
|BB%
|FIP
|fWAR
|Faedo
|40.1
|21.5
|6.1
|5.18
|0.1
|Ober
|108.2
|24.3
|4.3
|3.78
|2.0
Game 119 Lineups
|TIGERS
|TWINS
|TIGERS
|TWINS
|Akil Baddoo - LF
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|Riley Greene - CF
|Max Kepler - RF
|Matt Vierling - 3B
|Royce Lewis - 3B
|Spencer Torkelson - 1B
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Kerry Carpenter - RF
|Matt Wallner - LF
|Miguel Cabrera - DH
|Ryan Jeffers - C
|Zach McKinstry - SS
|Donovan Solano - DH
|Isan Diaz - 2B
|Joey Gallo - 1B
|Eric Haase - C
|Michael Taylor - CF
