Tigers 8, Twins 7: Hit parade in the Twin Cities

Afternoon game, let’s just jump into it, no preamble needed. Today’s outing was Reese Olson versus Kenta Maeda, and this was certainly not the Reese Olson we last saw against the Twins. No one is perfect all the time, but this was not what I would qualify as a good start.

To start off the first birthday boy Akil Baddoo drew a walk. Matt Vierling got a one-out single, but the Tigers could not a run in. Bottom half and things were already dicey. Edouard Julien singled, but was then out at second on a runner’s fielder’s choice. Max Kelper got a two-out walk, and then Royce Lewis doubled to score Kepler. The Twins were on the board.

Miguel Cabrera doubled to kick off the second but he would be the only Tigers baserunner. In the home half Olson continued to struggle. Christian Vazquez singled and then Joey Gallo singled. A Kyle Farmer single loaded the bases, and then a Julien single scored two runs. A Jorge Polanco sac fly scored Farmer and the Twins were up 4-0.

The Tigers got a little back in the third. Baddoo singled to start things off, then a Riley Greene home run scored two. Spencer Torkelson then got himself a solo home run, and the Tigers were on the board with three.

20 Tork Bombs for No. 20! pic.twitter.com/ut1Hor6QSu — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 16, 2023

In the bottom half Olson gave up a single to Lewis, then another to Matt Wallner, who then stole second. Hinch pulled Olson with two outs turning to Beau Brieske to get the final out of the inning.

The Tigers went 1-2-3 in the top of the fourth. In the bottom half Brieske allowed a single to Julien, a walk to Polanco, and a walk to Lewis to load things up. Tyler Holton was next out of the pen, getting the final out of the inning.

The fifth saw a Greene single chase Maeda from the game, but no runs scored. In the bottom half Holton got the Tigers’ first clean inning of the game.

The top of the sixth and Zach McKinstry got himself a single, but the Tigers were not able to score. Holton had another 1-2-3 in the bottom half.

In the seventh the Tigers made some magic happen. Baddoo got a one-out walk, then a Greene triple scored Baddoo. A Vierling groundout scored Greene and gave the Tigers the lead. Then a Torkelson home run pushed their lead even further. Kerry Carpenter then joined the party with a solo home run of his own.

Are we having fun yet! pic.twitter.com/HdgcoLsY9m — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 16, 2023

In the bottom of the inning Alex Lange had a 1-2-3. I’m just going to write it twice so I believe it, Alex Lange had a 1-2-3.

Top of the eighth the Tigers went down in order, and then Will Vest was out in the bottom half. He struggled last night, but today gave up only a walk to Gallo and no runs scored. That had to help the confidence a bit.

Onwards to the ninth and the Tigers weren’t done yet. Baddoo walked, then stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error. Greene hit a sac fly to score Baddoo, and then Vierling singled to follow that. Vierling then stole second. The Twins contested the steal being safe, and the call was overturned. The Tigers settled for the one run and it would soon prove to be a vital one.

In the bottom of the ninth it was turned over to Jason Foley. Foley gave up a single to Julien, then Polanco homered to bring in two. Right after that Max Kepler homered. Followed by a Lewis single, all with no outs. A blessing of a double play then ended the game, but it was definitely a bit close for comfort at the end.

Final: Tigers 8, Twins 7