Tigers 6, Pirates 3: Tigers split the series in Pittsburgh

I might be in the minority of Tigers fans, but I’m happy that Eduardo Rodriguez decided to turn down his trade. I’ll eat those words if he decides to exercise his opt-out at the end of the year, but I’m CHOOSING to believe that he stayed because he likes it in Detroit.

He was supposed to start last night, but was swapped out for Matt Manning due to the deadline, but what was saw today was a nice showing that reminds us why we’re lucky to have him in our starting rotation.

Let’s see how the afternoon game shook out.

Osvaldo Bido was on the mound for the Pirates and in the first Riley Greene started hot right away with a one-out solo home run. Kerry Carpenter also reached first on a fielding error, but the Tigers had to settle for the one run. Rodriguez started rough in the first. Bryan Reynolds got a one-out single, then Andrew McCutchen doubled. Henry David drew a walk, then a Ke’Bryan Hayes sac fly scored Reynolds. The Pirates were only able to get the one run, but the game was tied 1-1.

Nick Maton was the sole Tigers’ baserunner in the second, hitting a ground rule double, but not scoring. Rodriguez gave up a single to Jason Delay and then Connor Joe doubled. It looked like Delay was going to score, but he was tagged out at home to end the inning.

The third was a 1-2-3 on both sides.

In the fourth the Tigers went wild. Carpenter walked to lead things off, then Matt Vierling was hit by a pitch. Javier Baez then singled to score Carpenter. A Zack Short single scored Vierling and Baez, then Short stole second. The Tigers ended the inning with three additional runs. A 1-2-3 from Rodriguez in the bottom half meant the score was a comfortable 4-1.

The Tigers were retired in order in the top of the fifth. In the bottom half Rodriguez had another rough-ish inning. Alika Williams reached on a single to start things off, then Reynolds reached on a two-out single. A McCutchen single scored Williams, giving the Pirates another run, but they’d had to settle for one.

In the sixth the Tigers got their run back, as Vierling got a leadoff double, then a two-out double from Short scored Vierling. Rodriguez had another 1-2-3 inning to end his night with a final line of 6.0 IP, 7 H, 2 E, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, 0 HR on 93 pitches.

The Tigers went 1-2-3 in the seventh. Jose Cisnero was out of the pen for the Tigers in the bottom half, and though Williams struck out he was able to safely reach first on an error from Torkelson. The next three outs got the Tigers safely out of the inning.

Top of the eighth and pinch-hitting Jake Rogers hit a solo home run. Vierling followed that with another double. The Tigers would need to settle for just the one run, though. Jason Foley was next out of the pen in the bottom of the eighth. McCutchen singled to lead off the inning, and was then eliminated on a fielder’s choice. Jack Suwinski drew a walk, but no Pirates runs scored.

In the top of the ninth, Zach McKintsry reached safely on an error, then Greene walked. A Torkelson double play eliminated Greene. The Tigers were not able to add to their lead, though. Onto the bottom of the ninth and it was going to be up to Alex Lange to keep things status quo. With two outs Joe drew a walk. Reynolds then singled to put men on the corners. McCutchen then walked to load the bases. Davis then walked, to walk in a run. That was it for Lange and hopefully Holton could get the final out. He did indeed get the final out and the damage was limited to the one run.

Final: Tigers 6, Pirates 3