Andre Lipcius and Luke Gold each homer twice in routs for Toledo and West Michigan

Toledo Mud Hens 24, Louisville Bats 10 (box)

Well, this was quite a day on the old gridiron as the Mud Hens threw for three touchdowns and added a late field goal to defeat Louisville, whose offense couldn’t handle the smothering Hens secondary...

Oh, oh right. Baseball!

So, Spencer Turnbull’s final rehab start didn’t go very well, and as a consequence he was optioned to Toledo on Wednesday as his rehab time ran out. The right-hander was knocked out in the fourth with three runs in. Of course, things weren’t all bad, as Turnbull still left with a 7-3 lead.

Right out of the gate, Wenceel Perez led off the game with a double and Justyn-Henry Malloy followed with a single. A sac fly from Colt Keith scored Perez as the game’s first run, and then Tyler Nevin flew out. Nick Maton, however, pulled a double into the right field corner that hopped the wall, holding Malloy at third. Andre Lipcius followed with a three-run shot to center field. 4-0 Hens.

Andre Lipcius with a 3-run blast to left center that puts the Mud Hens up 4-0 early. pic.twitter.com/KVkT2eLcNp — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) August 22, 2023

In the second, Ryan Kreidler led off with a double and later scored on a Perez sacrifice fly. 5-0 Hens. Colt Keith then led off the third with a solo shot, and singles from Nevin and Lipcius, sandwiching Maton getting hit by a pitch, produced another run. 7-0 Hens.

Colt Keith with a 427-foot bomb to right center that puts Toledo up 6-0. It’s his 21st home run of the year. pic.twitter.com/OAzD7LvB8t — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) August 22, 2023

The Bats got to Turnbull for three runs, but Lipcius hit his second homer of the game in the fifth. 8-3 Hens. Incredibly, the Bats then tied the game in the bottom of the fifth, beating the tar out of Mason Englert for five runs. 8-8 ballgame.

Andre Lipcius has driven in five today and hit his second home run of the day back in the 5th. #LetsGoHens pic.twitter.com/7uiXV6AAeB — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) August 23, 2023

Dillon Dingler with a RBI single to make it 18-8 Toledo pic.twitter.com/lifsXJiHl7 — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) August 23, 2023

Of course, the Mud Hens were just getting warmed up. They turned right around and dropped eight runs on the Bats in an endless top of the sixth inning. 13 trips to the plate later, including an Isan Diaz home run, and the score was 16-8. The Hens scored four more in the seventh, and four more in the top of the ninth to bury the Bats for good. Dillon Dingler hit his first Triple-A home run in the ninth, off a lollipop from Bats’ catcher Eric Yang.

Catcher on catcher crime. Dillon Dingler hit his first Triple-A home run off catcher Eric Yang to put the extra point for Toledo. 21-10 in the 9th pic.twitter.com/1uSAxEB1qz — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) August 23, 2023

Lipcius: 4-5, 4 R, 6 RBI, 2 HR, 2 BB

Maton: 4-6, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2B

Diaz: 3-7, 2 R, 5 RBI, HR

Malloy: 3-4, 3 R, 3 RBI, 2B, 2 BB

Turnbull: 3.2 IP, 3 ER, 6 H, 2 BB, 5 K

Coming Up Next: RHP Keider Montero takes on RHP Michael Mariot on Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. ET.

Bowie Baysox 5, Erie SeaWolves 0 (box)

Ty Madden put together a decent outing, but the SeaWolves’ bats were quiet on Tuesday. Madden allowed three runs in five innings, striking out seven. Michael Bienlien allowed two more runs in the seventh.

Meanwhile, the SeaWolves offense managed just five hits, four of them singles, and four walks. Not a ton to report from the lineup in this one.

Jung: 1-3, BB, 2 K

Santana: 1-4, 2B

Madden (L, 3-4): 5.0 IP, 3 ER, 5 H, 2 BB, 7 K

Coming Up Next: LHP Adam Wolf starts for the SeaWolves on Wednesday with first pitch set for 6:00 p.m. ET.

West Michigan Whitecaps 14, Peoria Chiefs 3 (box)

Wilkel Hernandez gave the Whitecaps a solid outing, while Luke Gold went yard twice to pace the offense on Tuesday night.

Hernandez allowed two runs in 4 2⁄ 3 innings of work, striking out five. A three-run shot from Brady Allen with Gold and Gage Workman aboard gave him a nice early lead to work with, but it was in the sixth inning that the Whitecaps really went off, scoring eight runs to put this game away.

Gold led the top of the sixth off with his third home run for the Whitecaps. Workman walked and then scored on an Allen single and a throwing error on Peoria. Eliezer Alfonzo flew out and Andrew Jenkins struck out, looking like the rally was done, but Izaac Pacheco singled in Allen and things fired right up again.

Josh Crouch drew a walk and Austin Murr singled in Pacheco. Dom Johnson was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Gold’s second trip to the plate in the inning, and he did it again, crushing a grand slam that made it 12-2.

Luke Gold is 3-for-3 on the day after this solo shot to left. pic.twitter.com/JCQvVB77Vy — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) August 23, 2023

Have a game Luke Gold! He led off the 6th with a solo homer, and here his hits a grand slam for his second home run of the inning. He’s 4-for-4 with a double, two homers, a walk, and 5 RBI. pic.twitter.com/cGvREjvX16 — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) August 23, 2023

The Whitecaps scored two more in the top of the ninth to add a little icing.

Gold: 4-5, 3 R, 5 RBI, 2 HR, 2B, BB

Allen: 2-3, 2 R, 3 RBI, HR, BB

Workman: 2-3, 2 R, RBI, 3 BB, SO

Hernandez: 4.2 IP, 2 ER, 5 H, 2 BB, 5 K

Coming Up Next: It’s a 7:35 p.m. ET start on Wednesday as RHP Garrett Burhenn takes on RHP Max Rajcic.

Lakeland Flying Tigers 6, Clearwater Threshers 5 (box)

Clearwater took a quick lead in this one, but a big second inning put Lakeland in the driver’s seat and they made it count on Tuesday.

Tanner Kohlhepp was a sort of “opener” in this one, but gave up two runs in the first before spinning a clean second inning.

In the bottom of the second, Mike Rothenberg walked with one out and Jose De La Cruz and David Smith followed with singles to load the bases. Bennett Lee flew out, but J.D. McLaughlin followed with a grand slam to left to make it 4-2. Seth Stephenson followed him with a solo shot, and the Flygers were off and running.

Edgardo Ibarra took over from Kohlhepp in the third and tossed 4 2⁄ 3 innings of two-run ball. Clearwater walked in a run in the third to make it 6-2 Lakeland, and it was 6-4 when Ibarra departed. Max Alba picked up the save despite a run scoring on a Cristian Santana throwing error and a wild pitch from Alba.

McLaughlin: 1-3, R, 4 RBI, HR, BB

Stephenson: 2-4, R, RBI, HR, 2 K, CS

Ibarra (W, 2-3): 4.2 IP, 2 ER, 2 H, BB, 5 K

Coming Up Next: It’s a 6:30 p.m. ET start on Wednesday night.