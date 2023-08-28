Series Preview: Detroit hosts New York Yankees for quartet of weekday games

The Detroit Tigers have struggled in their past two series after returning home from a successful nine-game road trip. Over the past week, the Motor City Kitties have fallen to the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros, respectively, two games to one.

Things should get easier this week for AJ Hinch’s squad as they host the New York Yankees inside Comerica Park for a four-game set starting on Monday. The Yanks are six games under .500 and sit in the American League East cellar a whopping 19.5 games behind the division-leading Baltimore Orioles.

Detroit is not in a much better position, with a record 12 games under the .500 mark and 8.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins — who are finally beginning to pull away from the rest of the pack. While neither team is mathematically, both are well out of contention at this point.

Take a look below at the pitching matchups for this week’s upcoming series between the Tigers and Yankees, noting that Wednesday and Thursday games do not have a starter announced for Detroit as of the time of publication.

Times (EDT): Monday: 6:40 p.m.; Tuesday: 6:40 p.m.; Wednesday: 6:40 p.m.; Thursday: 1:10 p.m.

Place: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

SB Nation Site: Pinstripe Alley

Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network

Game 131 Pitching Matchup Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR Olson 68.0 23.5 6.9 4.26 0.7 Severino 74.1 17.7 9.0 6.53 -0.7

Game 131: RHP Reese Olson (2-5, 5.29 ERA) vs. RHP Luis Severino (3-8, 7.26 ERA)

Olson:

Severino:

Game 132 Pitching Matchup Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR Skubal 44.1 28.2 4.5 1.92 1.8 King 69.0 28.3 8.6 3.52 0.9

Game 132: LHP Tarik Skubal (3-2, 4.06 ERA) vs. RHP Michael King (3-5, 3.13 ERA)

Skubal:

King:

Game 133 Pitching Matchup Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR TBD - - - - - Cole 168.0 27.0 6.4 3.40 3.6

Game 133: TBD vs. RHP Gerrit Cole (11-4, 2.95 ERA)

Cole:

Game 134 Pitching Matchup Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR TBD - - - - - Schmidt 129.2 22.4 6.2 4.25 1.7

Game 134: TBD vs. RHP Clarke Schmidt (8-8, 4.51 ERA)

Schmidt:

Series Outlook: Ef them Yankees

This year’s edition of the Pinstripers is one of the worst seen in decades and represents a chance for the Tigers to make up some ground in the win column if the bats can continue to produce. However, Cole and King look like tough matchups for the offense, but at the very least, a split series is entirely possible.