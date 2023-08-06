Detroit Tigers (49-61) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (67-46)
Time/Place: 1:40 p.m., Comerica Park
SB Nation Site: DRaysBay
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: RHP Matt Manning (3-3, 4.53 ERA) vs. RHP Erasmo Ramírez (2-3, 5.34 ERA)
Game 111 Lineups
|RAYS
|TIGERS
|RAYS
|TIGERS
|Yandy Diaz - DH
|Zach McKinstry - SS
|Wander Franco - SS
|Matt Vierling - RF
|Brandon Lowe - 2B
|Riley Greene - CF
|Randy Arozarena - LF
|Spencer Torkelson - 1B
|Luke Raley - RF
|Kerry Carpenter - DH
|Isaac Paredes - 1B
|Andy Ibanez - 2B
|Josh Lowe - CF
|Akil Baddoo - LF
|Curtis Mead - 3B
|Eric Haase - C
|Christian Bethancourt - C
|Nick Maton - 3B
Loading comments...