Game 111: Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 1:40 p.m.

By Fielder's Choice
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK

Detroit Tigers (49-61) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (67-46)

Time/Place: 1:40 p.m., Comerica Park
SB Nation Site: DRaysBay
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: RHP Matt Manning (3-3, 4.53 ERA) vs. RHP Erasmo Ramírez (2-3, 5.34 ERA)

Game 111 Lineups

RAYS TIGERS
Yandy Diaz - DH Zach McKinstry - SS
Wander Franco - SS Matt Vierling - RF
Brandon Lowe - 2B Riley Greene - CF
Randy Arozarena - LF Spencer Torkelson - 1B
Luke Raley - RF Kerry Carpenter - DH
Isaac Paredes - 1B Andy Ibanez - 2B
Josh Lowe - CF Akil Baddoo - LF
Curtis Mead - 3B Eric Haase - C
Christian Bethancourt - C Nick Maton - 3B

