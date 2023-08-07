Series Preview: Detroit Tigers host Minnesota Twins for 4-game weekday set

The Detroit Tigers kicked off their seven-game homestand this weekend with a series loss to the visiting Tampa Bay Rays as the good guys simply did not have enough to enact revenge on the team that blew them out of the bay to open the season. AJ Hinch’s squad now has two wins and three losses in the month of August, giving them a .400 winning percentage — which is not too far off their overall mark of .441.

Now nine games behind in the American League Central division, the Motor City Kitties host the first-place Minnesota Twins inside Comerica Park for a four-game series starting Monday night. The opponent comes in five games over the .500 mark and appears to be pulling away in the worst division in baseball despite the Cleveland Guardians hanging around at 4.5 games back.

Take a look below at an abbreviated preview of this week’s pitching matchups using Baseball Savant’s 2023 MLB Percentile rankings. Note that the Tigers’ Wednesday starter is still to be determined.

Times (EDT): Monday: 6:40 p.m.; Tuesday: 6:40 p.m.; Wednesday: 6:40 p.m.;

Thursday: 1:10 p.m.

Place: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network

Game 112 Pitching Matchup Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR Wentz 76.1 20.6 9.2 5.36 -0.1 López 134.2 29.9 6.5 3.39 3.0

Game 112: LHP Joey Wentz (2-9, 6.37 ERA) vs. RHP Pablo López (6-6, 4.01 ERA)

Game 113 Pitching Matchup Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR Rodriguez 94.1 25.5 5.8 3.10 2.4 Gray 124.1 23.7 8.5 2.92 3.5

Game 113: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (7-5, 2.96 ERA) vs. Sonny Gray (5-4, 3.18 ERA)

Game 114 Pitching Matchup Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR TDB - - - - - Ober 103.2 23.7 4.4 3.82 1.9

Game 114: TBD vs. RHP Bailey Ober (6-5, 3.21 ERA)

Game 115 Pitching Matchup Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR Olson 54.2 21.9 5.7 4.29 0.5 Maeda 59.2 29.6 6.6 3.45 1.3

Game 115: RHP Reese Olson (1-5, 4.94 ERA) vs. RHP Kenta Maeda (3-6, 4.22 ERA)

Series Outlook: Last chance to make a mark

Sitting 13 games under .500 and nine games out of first, the Tigers are all but mathematically eliminated from the division. But technically, there is still a chance and Detroit can also play spoilers from its current position. A series loss this week would be a penultimate nail in the coffin, but if the Olde English D can pull off a series win — or dare I say, a sweep (dare, DARE!) — things could stay interesting for at least a little bit longer.