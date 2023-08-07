Time/Place: 1:40 p.m., Comerica Park
SB Nation Site: Twinkie Town
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: LHP Joey Wentz (2-9, 6.37 ERA) vs. RHP Pablo López (6-6, 4.01 ERA)
Game 113 Pitching Matchup
|Player
|IP
|K%
|BB%
|FIP
|fWAR
|Player
|IP
|K%
|BB%
|FIP
|fWAR
|Rodriguez
|94.1
|25.5
|5.8
|3.10
|2.4
|Gray
|124.1
|23.7
|8.5
|2.92
|3.5
Game 112 Lineups
|TWINS
|TIGERS
|TWINS
|TIGERS
|Donovan Solano - 1B
|Akil Baddoo - LF
|Jorge Polanco - DH
|Riley Greene - CF
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Matt Vierling - 3B
|Max Kepler - RF
|Spencer Torkelson - 1B
|Ryan Jeffers - C
|Kerry Carpenter - RF
|Kyle Farmer - 2B
|Miguel Cabrera - DH
|Willi Castro - 3B
|Zach McKinstry - SS
|Jordan Luplow - LF
|Nick Maton - 2B
|Michael Taylor - CF
|Jake Rogers - C
