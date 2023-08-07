 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 112: Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins, 6:40 p.m.

MLB: Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Tigers (49-62) vs. Minnesota Twins (59-54)

Time/Place: 1:40 p.m., Comerica Park
SB Nation Site: Twinkie Town
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: LHP Joey Wentz (2-9, 6.37 ERA) vs. RHP Pablo López (6-6, 4.01 ERA)

Game 113 Pitching Matchup

Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR
Rodriguez 94.1 25.5 5.8 3.10 2.4
Gray 124.1 23.7 8.5 2.92 3.5

Game 112 Lineups

TWINS TIGERS
Donovan Solano - 1B Akil Baddoo - LF
Jorge Polanco - DH Riley Greene - CF
Carlos Correa - SS Matt Vierling - 3B
Max Kepler - RF Spencer Torkelson - 1B
Ryan Jeffers - C Kerry Carpenter - RF
Kyle Farmer - 2B Miguel Cabrera - DH
Willi Castro - 3B Zach McKinstry - SS
Jordan Luplow - LF Nick Maton - 2B
Michael Taylor - CF Jake Rogers - C

