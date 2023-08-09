 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 114: Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins, 6:40 p.m.

By Fielder's Choice
/ new
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Detroit Tigers David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Tigers (50-63) vs. Minnesota Twins (60-55)

Time/Place: 6:40 p.m., Comerica Park
SB Nation Site: Twinkie Town
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: RHP Alex Faedo (2-4, 5.80 ERA) vs. RHP Bailey Ober (6-5, 3.21 ERA)

Game 114 Lineups

TWINS TIGERS
TWINS TIGERS
Edouard Julien - DH Akil Baddoo - LF
Jorge Polanco - 2B Riley Greene - CF
Max Kepler - RF Matt Vierling - 3B
Carlos Correa - SS Spencer Torkelson - 1B
Matt Wallner - LF Kerry Carpenter - RF
Willi Castro - CF Miguel Cabrera - DH
Ryan Jeffers - C Javier Baez - SS
Joey Gallo - 1B Zach McKinstry - 2B
Kyle Farmer - 3B Eric Haase - C

More From Bless You Boys

Loading comments...