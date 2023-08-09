Detroit Tigers (50-63) vs. Minnesota Twins (60-55)
Time/Place: 6:40 p.m., Comerica Park
SB Nation Site: Twinkie Town
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: RHP Alex Faedo (2-4, 5.80 ERA) vs. RHP Bailey Ober (6-5, 3.21 ERA)
Game 114 Lineups
|TWINS
|TIGERS
|Edouard Julien - DH
|Akil Baddoo - LF
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|Riley Greene - CF
|Max Kepler - RF
|Matt Vierling - 3B
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Spencer Torkelson - 1B
|Matt Wallner - LF
|Kerry Carpenter - RF
|Willi Castro - CF
|Miguel Cabrera - DH
|Ryan Jeffers - C
|Javier Baez - SS
|Joey Gallo - 1B
|Zach McKinstry - 2B
|Kyle Farmer - 3B
|Eric Haase - C
