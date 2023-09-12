Series Preview: Detroit hosts Cincinnati Reds for 3-game weekday set

The Detroit Tigers won their fifth win in six tries during the month of September against the Chicago White Sox last weekend, claiming the season series from their fierce intra-divisional rivals. Having won two of three series this month and amassing six wins in nine tries, the Motor City Kitties are charging into the offseason playing merely for pride at this point.

Next up on the docket are the Cincinnati Reds, who arrive in the D having split their last 10 games — all this month — and have had a solid season overall and are pretty currently just two games outside of the wildcard picture. They split a four-game series with the Chicago Cubs before taking two of three from the Mariners; the Reds dropped two of three to the St. Louis Cardinals, however, before turning north to the mitten.

Typically, below would contain all of the information you need to know about the starting pitchers for the three-game series... but all six are “to be determined” ahead of the game. Take a look at what we do know as the season continues to wane.

Times (EDT): Tuesday: 6:40 p.m.; Wednesday: 6:40 p.m.; Thursday: 1:10 p.m.

Place: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

SB Nation Site: South Side Sox

Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network

Game 144: TBD vs TBD

Neither pitcher for the series opener has been announced as of the time of publication.

Game 145: TBD vs TBD

Neither pitcher for Wednesday night’s game has been announced as of the time of publication.

Game 146: TBD vs TBD

Neither pitcher for Thursday’s finale has been announced as of the time of publication.

Series Outlook: Taking two of three seems reasonable

This is a pretty good Reds team that still has a few blemishes, but fewer than the Tigers have. Cincinnati is in the dead middle of the pack when it comes to OPS (.741) and runs (169) ranking 15th and 16th, respectively, in the majors; meanwhile, the Tigers are still near the bottom at No. 29 (.675) and No. 25 (143). Pitching-wise, the visitors leave a lot to be desired ranking No. 24 in ERA (4.73) and No. 23 in WHIP (1.41) while the home team is quite a bit better, ranking at No. 14 in ERA (4.41) and No. 11 in WHIP (1.27)