Series Preview: Tigers host Kansas City Royals for final midweek set of season

The Detroit Tigers return home for its penultimate series of the 2023 major league campaign after wrapping up a 10-game road trip with a four-game split with the lowly Oakland Athletics. The Motor City Kitties have now won six of their last 10 as AJ Hinch’s squad charges into the offseason with a full head of steam.

Next up for Ole English D are the Kansas City Royals, who arrive in Detroit for their final trio against each other this season on Tuesday night and depart on Thursday. KC is firmly entrenched in the cellar of the American League Central and is among the worst teams this summer... but so is Oakland.

Detroit, on the other hand, still has a shot at second place in its lowly division but will need to kick the Royals while they are down. The Cleveland Guardians are just a half-game ahead as they limp across the finish line — and also represent the Tigers’ final opponent of 2023.

Take a look below at what is lined up for this week, minding that most of the pitchers have not yet been announced. However, the visitors will feature a future Hall of Famer as well as a burgeoning greenhorn hurler.

Times (EDT): Tuesday: 6:40 p.m.; Wednesday: 6:40 p.m.; Thursday: 1:10 p.m.

Place: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network

Game 157 Pitching Matchup Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR TBD - - - - - Greinke 132.1 16.1 3.6 4.90 0.8

Game 157: TBD vs. RHP Zack Greinke (1-15, 5.37 ERA)

Greinke is wrapping up his 20th season in the big leagues, and while he is a far cry from his peak Cy Young Award-winning form, he has been perfectly serviceable for the Royals this summer. The 39-year-old’s traditional numbers are not pretty — especially his win/loss and ERA — but his peripherals are still solid enough, especially his low walk rate. With a better team behind him, some of those numbers might have improved.

Game 158: TBD vs. TBD

Neither pitcher has been announced as of the time of publication.

Game 159 Pitching Matchup Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR TBD - - - - - Ragans 89.2 28.8 10.1 3.24 2.0

Game 159: TBD vs. LHP Cole Ragans (7-4, 3.31 ERA)

Ragans came over to Kansas City in a trade with the Texas Rangers for Aroldis Chapman back in June. Since arriving in the BBQ capital, the 25-year-old has been tidy, putting up a 2.34 ERA and 2.48 FIP over 11 starts, striking out 81 while allowing three home runs and hitting a batter over 65 1⁄ 3 innings; seven of those appearances were good enough for a quality start.

Series Outlook: Finishing off on a high note

Just win and the rest will take care of itself.