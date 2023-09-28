Detroit Tigers (74-83) vs. Kansas City Royals (54-103)
Time/Place: 1:10 p.m., Comerica Park
SB Nation Site: Royals Review
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: TBA to conclude the 09/27 game. RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long (1-0, 2.40 ERA) vs. LHP Cole Ragans (7-4, 3.31 ERA)
Career homer No. 511 for Miguel Cabrera ties Mel Ott for 25th on the all-time list. pic.twitter.com/lKB5nFqnF7— MLB (@MLB) September 27, 2023
Success isn't given. It's earned.— Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) September 28, 2023
Be one of the first 15,000 fans today at @ComericaPark to get a copy of this Miguel Cabrera poster.#RepDetroit pic.twitter.com/mp5llLmPGr
Help us wish @Greene21Riley a happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/pWjFpDLSFf— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 28, 2023
