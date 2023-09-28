 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 158 & 159: Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals, 1:10 p.m.

By Brandon Day
Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Detroit Tigers (74-83) vs. Kansas City Royals (54-103)

Time/Place: 1:10 p.m., Comerica Park
SB Nation Site: Royals Review
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: TBA to conclude the 09/27 game. RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long (1-0, 2.40 ERA) vs. LHP Cole Ragans (7-4, 3.31 ERA)

