Tigers 8, Guardians 0: Tigers convert plenty of walks into RBIs today

Well, we’re down to the last two Miguel Cabrera games, and if you tuned in before first pitch today I hope you had tissues handy, because the Tigers farewell ceremony to Cabrera unlocked a few tears for me.

After unveiling the outfield tribute to Cabrera, the game got underway, a Tigers’ bullpen outing against Triston McKenzie.

Will Vest opened things up and allowed a two-out double to Josh Naylor, but the Guardians couldn’t get him home. In the Tigers’ half it was a quick 1-2-3.

Miguel Diaz was next out of the Tigers’ pen. He got two outs, then allowed a single to Will Brennan, but once again the Guardians left a man stranded. It was another three-up-three-down inning for the Tigers in the bottom half.

It was a 1-2-3 top of the third, quickly moving back to the Tigers side of hteings. Andy Ibanez singled and Akil Baddoo walked. Ibanez advanced on a Meadows flyout, and then Baddoo stole second. Unfortunately even with two men in scoring position the Tigers couldn’t score.

Beau Brieske came out of the pen next, and allowed a two-out single to Brayan Rocchio. But he got out of the threat easily. In the bottom of the inning Miguel Cabrera hit a double.

Imitated, but never duplicated.



A swing this smooth is Miggy's alone. pic.twitter.com/iaVrvNx4pL — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 30, 2023

Cabrera advanced to third on a Kerry Carpenter flyout. A Matt Vierling triple brought Miggy home for the first run of the game. Two outs then quickly ended the inning.

The Guardians went in order in the top of the fifth. Akil Baddoo walked to start the bottom of the fifth, then a Parker Meadows walk one out later booted McKenzie from the game. Nick Sandlin came on and got the next two outs.

Jose Ramirez walked to start the sixth, then Josh Naylor walked right behind him. One out later, Brieske was done, replaced by Tyler Holton. He got the next two outs in order. Zach McKinstry got a two-out single in the bottom half, then Andy Ibanez singled. An Akil Baddoo triple scored two.

In the seventh Myles Straw got a one-out walk, and that was it for Holton who gave way to Alex Lange. Lange gave up a walk to Steven Kwan, but no Guardians runs scored. Parker Meadows singled to start the bottom of the inning, though it wasn’t quite that easy, it should likely have been a pop-out, but neither the catcher nor pitcher managed to catch the ball and Meadows arrived safely at first. He then stole second. Meadows got to third on a Spencer Torkelson flyout, and then a Miguel Cabrera sac fly brought the run home. Kerry Carpenter walked and stole second. Matt Vierling walked, and then Zach McKinstry walked to load it up. Andy Ibanez singled to score two, then Akil Baddoo walked. Carson Kelly then singled to score two more.

To start the eighth Josh Naylor was hit by a pitch from new reliever Andrew Vasquez, but three outs followed. The Tigers then went 1-2-3 in the bottom of the inning.

Onto the ninth. Brenan Hanifee was out to finish things off. Oscar Gonzalez singled, then Myles Straw singled. Jose Ramirez then got a two-out single he just beat out to first. The bases were loaded. The Tigers managed to get out of the jam, however, and maintain the shutout.

Final: Tigers 8, Guardians 0