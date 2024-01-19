Friday Open Thread: Who is the best Tigers’ player of all-time?

This one may get divisive, so I will say right up front: there is no way to have one right or wrong answer for this question, only because of how baseball changes over the decades, how records are kept, and what value we use to measure a player’s worth or greatness. All of those things are so open to interpretation, there’s just no way to pick a “best.” (I mean we could get into a debate about WAR or wRC+ and their comparative merits, but I’ll leave that up to you guys.)

So in this week’s open thread, let’s talk about who we think the best Tigers player of all time could be. Bring your evidence (your evidence can be as simple as “he won a lot of MVP awards” or “he hit a lot of home runs” we’re not picky).

Do you love the old greats like Al Kaline, Ty Cobb, Hank Greenberg? Maybe you think it’s someone more modern like Alan Trammell or Miguel Cabrera. There are so many options to choose from, so let’s get into it below.

And if you feel like writing a grand opus on why one player is (as Tina Turner would say) simply the best, then you can head over and write a FanPost about them.