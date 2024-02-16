Friday Open Thread: Which celebrity would you like to see throw a first pitch?

The tradition of throwing out a first pitch at an MLB game is an interesting one. It can spotlight not just celebrities, but deserving local figures, military vets, cancer survivors, philanthropists and more.

The idea of a “first” pitch is also a misnomer, since often more than two or three people at a time will throw out the game’s ceremonial first pitch. With 81 home games played a year, it provides plenty of opportunity to spotlight some cool deserving figures and also celebrities.

This week in our open thread the sky is the limit in picking who you would love to see come throw out a first pitch at a game. It’s also a great chance to draw attention to anyone doing great local work who would be deserving of the honor (since the Tigers front office has been known to peek in on our posts periodically, it could get some eyes on a deserving person).

For me, I’d love to see if actor Jacob Elordi’s height translated into a sneaky side hustle as a pitcher.