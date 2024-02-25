Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays
Time/Place: 1:05 p.m., Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte, Fla.
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network,
Pitching Matchup: RHP Alex Faedo (4.45 ERA, 0.5 WAR) vs. RHP Erasmo Ramirez (6.41 ERA,-0.3 WAR)
Also scheduled to pitch: RHP Keider Montero, RHP Wilmer Flores, RHP Trey Wingenter, LHP Andrew Vasquez
Lineups
|TIGERS
|RAYS
|TIGERS
|RAYS
|Parker Meadows - CF
|Yandy Diaz - 1B
|Justyn-Henry Malloy - DH
|Jonny DeLuca - CF
|Zach McKinstry - 3B
|Josh Lowe - RF
|Carson Kelly - C
|Harold Ramirez - DH
|Andy Ibanez - 2B
|Isaac Paredes - 3B
|Ryan Vilade - RF
|Alex Jackson - C
|Andre Lipcius - 1B
|Yu Chang - SS
|Justice Bigbie - LF
|Osleivis Basabe - 2B
|Eddys Leonard - SS
|Tristan Peters - LF
