GameThread: Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 1:05 p.m.

By Fielder's Choice
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Time/Place: 1:05 p.m., Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte, Fla.
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network,
Pitching Matchup: RHP Alex Faedo (4.45 ERA, 0.5 WAR) vs. RHP Erasmo Ramirez (6.41 ERA,-0.3 WAR)
Also scheduled to pitch: RHP Keider Montero, RHP Wilmer Flores, RHP Trey Wingenter, LHP Andrew Vasquez

Lineups

TIGERS RAYS
TIGERS RAYS
Parker Meadows - CF Yandy Diaz - 1B
Justyn-Henry Malloy - DH Jonny DeLuca - CF
Zach McKinstry - 3B Josh Lowe - RF
Carson Kelly - C Harold Ramirez - DH
Andy Ibanez - 2B Isaac Paredes - 3B
Ryan Vilade - RF Alex Jackson - C
Andre Lipcius - 1B Yu Chang - SS
Justice Bigbie - LF Osleivis Basabe - 2B
Eddys Leonard - SS Tristan Peters - LF

