GameThread: Split Squad Tigers vs. Orioles, Blue Jays

By Fielder's Choice
MLB: Spring Training-Houston Astros at Detroit Tigers Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Tigers (1-1) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (1-2)

Time/Place: 1:05 p.m., Joker MarchantStadium, Lakeland, Fla.
Media: Tigers Radio Network

Pitching Matchup: RHP Casey Mize vs. RHP Alex Manoah

Lineups

BLUE JAYS TIGERS
Ernie Clement - SS Riley Greene - RF
Eduardo Escobar - 3B Spencer Torkelson - 1B
Alejandro Kirk - C Mark Canha - DH
Daniel Vogelbach - DH Gio Urshela - 3B
Spencer Horwitz - 1B Colt Keith - 2B
Orelvis Martinez - 2B Javier Baez - SS
Alan Roden - RF Carson Kelly - C
Rafael Lantigua - CF Justice Bigbie - LF
Will Robertson - LF Akil Baddoo - CF

Detroit Tigers (1-1) vs. Baltimore Orioles (3-1)

Time/Place: 1:05 p.m., Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota, Fla.
Media: None
Pitching Matchup: RHP Matt Manning (3.58 ERA, 0.6 WAR) vs. Grayson Rodriguez (4.35 ERA, 1.8 WAR)

Lineups

TIGERS ORIOLES
Parker Meadows - CF Jackson Holliday - 2B
Justyn-Henry Malloy - LF Ryan Mountcastle - 1B
Zach McKinstry - 2B Heston Kjerstad - DH
Jake Rogers - C James McCann - C
Matt Vierling - 3B Coby Mayo - 3B
Bligh Madris - RF Ryan McKenna - CF
Keston Hiura - 1B Jorge Mateo - SS
Wenceel Perez - DH Tyler Nevin - RF
Ryan Kreidler - SS Daniel Johnson - LF

