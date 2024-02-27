Detroit Tigers (1-1) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (1-2)
Time/Place: 1:05 p.m., Joker MarchantStadium, Lakeland, Fla.
Media: Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: RHP Casey Mize vs. RHP Alex Manoah
Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|TIGERS
|BLUE JAYS
|TIGERS
|Ernie Clement - SS
|Riley Greene - RF
|Eduardo Escobar - 3B
|Spencer Torkelson - 1B
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Mark Canha - DH
|Daniel Vogelbach - DH
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Spencer Horwitz - 1B
|Colt Keith - 2B
|Orelvis Martinez - 2B
|Javier Baez - SS
|Alan Roden - RF
|Carson Kelly - C
|Rafael Lantigua - CF
|Justice Bigbie - LF
|Will Robertson - LF
|Akil Baddoo - CF
Detroit Tigers (1-1) vs. Baltimore Orioles (3-1)
Time/Place: 1:05 p.m., Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota, Fla.
Media: None
Pitching Matchup: RHP Matt Manning (3.58 ERA, 0.6 WAR) vs. Grayson Rodriguez (4.35 ERA, 1.8 WAR)
Lineups
|TIGERS
|ORIOLES
|TIGERS
|ORIOLES
|Parker Meadows - CF
|Jackson Holliday - 2B
|Justyn-Henry Malloy - LF
|Ryan Mountcastle - 1B
|Zach McKinstry - 2B
|Heston Kjerstad - DH
|Jake Rogers - C
|James McCann - C
|Matt Vierling - 3B
|Coby Mayo - 3B
|Bligh Madris - RF
|Ryan McKenna - CF
|Keston Hiura - 1B
|Jorge Mateo - SS
|Wenceel Perez - DH
|Tyler Nevin - RF
|Ryan Kreidler - SS
|Daniel Johnson - LF
Loading comments...