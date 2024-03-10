 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GameThread: Detroit Tigers vs. New York Mets, 1:10 p.m.

By Fielder's Choice
MLB: MAR 08 Spring Training - Tigers at Orioles Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Detroit Tigers (7-7) vs. New York Mets (8-5)

Time/Place: 1:05 p.m., Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, Fla.
Media: MLB Audio (Mets’ feed)
Pitching Matchup: LHP Brant Hurter vs. RHP Adrian Houser

Lineups

TIGERS METS
Parker Meadows - CF Tyrone Taylor - RF
Andy Ibanez - 2B Francisco Lindor - SS
Riley Greene - RF Pete Alonso - 1B
Spencer Torkelson - 1B Francisco Alvarez - C
Mark Canha - LF DJ Stewart - LF
Colt Keith - DH Mark Vientos - 3B
Jake Rogers - C Brett Baty - DH
Buddy Kennedy - 3B Zack Short - 2B
Ryan Kreidler - SS Ben Gamel - CF

