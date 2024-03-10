Detroit Tigers (7-7) vs. New York Mets (8-5)
Time/Place: 1:05 p.m., Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, Fla.
Media: MLB Audio (Mets’ feed)
Pitching Matchup: LHP Brant Hurter vs. RHP Adrian Houser
Lineups
|TIGERS
|METS
|TIGERS
|METS
|Parker Meadows - CF
|Tyrone Taylor - RF
|Andy Ibanez - 2B
|Francisco Lindor - SS
|Riley Greene - RF
|Pete Alonso - 1B
|Spencer Torkelson - 1B
|Francisco Alvarez - C
|Mark Canha - LF
|DJ Stewart - LF
|Colt Keith - DH
|Mark Vientos - 3B
|Jake Rogers - C
|Brett Baty - DH
|Buddy Kennedy - 3B
|Zack Short - 2B
|Ryan Kreidler - SS
|Ben Gamel - CF
Loading comments...