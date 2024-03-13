Detroit Tigers (11-7) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (6-8)
Time/Place: 1:05 p.m., BayCare Ballpark, Clearwater, Fla.
Media: MLB.TV (Phillies' broadcast)
Pitching Matchup: RHP Jack Flaherty vs. RHP Aaron Nola
Lineups
|TIGERS
|PHILLIES
|Parker Meadows - CF
|Kyle Schwarber - DH
|Matt Vierling - RF
|Trea Turner - SS
|Riley Greene - LF
|Bryce Harper - 1B
|Spencer Torkelson - 1B
|J.T. Realmuto - C
|Mark Canha - DH
|Bryson Stott - 2B
|Colt Keith - 2B
|Alec Bohm - 3B
|Javier Baez - SS
|Nick Castellanos - RF
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Brandon Marsh - LF
|Jake Rogers - C
|Johan Rojas - CF
