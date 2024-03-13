 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GameThread: Detroit Tigers vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 1:05 p.m.

By Fielder's Choice
Detroit Tigers v Houston Astros Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Detroit Tigers (11-7) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (6-8)

Time/Place: 1:05 p.m., BayCare Ballpark, Clearwater, Fla.
Media: MLB.TV (Phillies' broadcast)
Pitching Matchup: RHP Jack Flaherty vs. RHP Aaron Nola

Lineups

TIGERS PHILLIES
Parker Meadows - CF Kyle Schwarber - DH
Matt Vierling - RF Trea Turner - SS
Riley Greene - LF Bryce Harper - 1B
Spencer Torkelson - 1B J.T. Realmuto - C
Mark Canha - DH Bryson Stott - 2B
Colt Keith - 2B Alec Bohm - 3B
Javier Baez - SS Nick Castellanos - RF
Gio Urshela - 3B Brandon Marsh - LF
Jake Rogers - C Johan Rojas - CF

