GameThread: Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

By Fielder's Choice
MLB: Spring Training-Detroit Tigers at New York Mets Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Tigers (11-7) vs. New York Yankees (8-11)

Time/Place: 1:05 p.m., Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, Fla.
Media: Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: RHP Casey Mize vs. RHP Marcus Stroman

Lineups

YANKEES TIGERS
Alex Verdugo - LF Parker Meadows - CF
Gleyber Torres - 2B Riley Greene - DH
Anthony Rizzo - 1B Spencer Torkelson - 1B
Jose Trevino - C Kerry Carpenter - LF
Trent Grisham - CF Mark Canha - RF
Oscar Gonzalez - RF Colt Keith - 2B
Jorbit Vivas - DH Carson Kelly - C
Oswaldo Cabrera - SS Zach McKinstry - 3B
Kevin Smith - 3B Ryan Kreidler - SS

