Detroit Tigers (11-7) vs. New York Yankees (8-11)
Time/Place: 1:05 p.m., Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, Fla.
Media: Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: RHP Casey Mize vs. RHP Marcus Stroman
Lineups
|YANKEES
|TIGERS
|YANKEES
|TIGERS
|Alex Verdugo - LF
|Parker Meadows - CF
|Gleyber Torres - 2B
|Riley Greene - DH
|Anthony Rizzo - 1B
|Spencer Torkelson - 1B
|Jose Trevino - C
|Kerry Carpenter - LF
|Trent Grisham - CF
|Mark Canha - RF
|Oscar Gonzalez - RF
|Colt Keith - 2B
|Jorbit Vivas - DH
|Carson Kelly - C
|Oswaldo Cabrera - SS
|Zach McKinstry - 3B
|Kevin Smith - 3B
|Ryan Kreidler - SS
Loading comments...