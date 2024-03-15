Friday Open Thread: Which prospect would you steal?

It’s hard to believe it, but we’re already almost finished with spring training.

And while this leads to more excitement: the regular season is just around the corner, it also means that we’ve been lucky to spend quite a lot of time watching prospects and rookies on other teams make a big splash in the pre-season.

With that in mind, our open thread for the day revolves around which young player we would love to snag to add to the Tigers 40-man ahead of the new season beginning, and why.

Do you think Pirates’ pitching prospect Paul Skenes would slot nicely into the rotation? Or perhaps grabbing Jackson Holliday from the Orioles would be more your speed. Who would you grab, and in return, who would you oust to make room for them on the roster?

Let’s do a little roster shuffling, and see who (and why) you think these hot prospects would make sense in a Tigers’ uniform.

As always, if you are inclined to write a longer post, you can head over to the FanPosts section and let your opinion go wild.