Today the Tigers take their turn in the Spring Breakout Series in an all-prospects game against the Phillies. You can read our full primer, including which prospects are playing, here.
Tigers Prospects vs. Phillies Prospects
Time/Place: 1:05 p.m., Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, Fla.
Media: MLB.TV
Pitching Matchup: LHP Brant Hurter vs. RHP Mick Abel
Lineups
|TIGERS
|PHILLIES
|TIGERS
|PHILLIES
|Max Clark - CF
|Justin Crawford - CF
|Wenceel Perez - RF
|Bryan Rincon - SS
|Jace Jung - 3B
|Aidan Miller - 3B
|Justice Bigbie - LF
|Gabriel Rincones Jr. - RF
|Dillon Dingler - C
|Eduardo Tait - DH
|Josue Briceno - DH
|TJayy Walton - LF
|Jake Holton - 1B
|Alexis De La Cruz - 1B
|Trei Cruz - SS
|Caleb Ricketts - C
|Hao-Yu Lee - 2B
|Starlyn Caba - 2B
Detroit Tigers (14-8) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
Time/Place: 4:05 p.m., LECOM Park, Bradenton, Fla.
Media: MLB.TV (Pirates broadcast), MLB Audio (Pirates broadcast)
Pitching Matchup: LHP Tarik Skubal vs. RHP Mitch Keller
Lineups
|TIGERS
|PIRATES
|TIGERS
|PIRATES
|Matt Vierling - CF
|Andrew McCutchen - DH
|Gio Urshela - 1B
|Bryan Reynolds - RF
|Kerry Carpenter - DH
|Ke'Bryan Hayes - 3B
|Mark Canha - RF
|Henry Davis - C
|Javier Baez - SS
|Connor Joe - 1B
|Zach McKinstry - 3B
|Edward Olivares - LF
|Justyn-Henry Malloy - LF
|Gilberto Celestino - CF
|Jake Rogers - C
|Sergio Alcantara - 2B
|Eddys Leonard - 2B
|Alika Williams - SS
