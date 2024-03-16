 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GameThread: Spring Breakout Game and Tigers vs. Pirates

Get a look at some of the Tigers’ best prospects in the Spring Breakout Series, and later the big leaguers face the Pirates.

Syndication: Detroit Free Press Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Today the Tigers take their turn in the Spring Breakout Series in an all-prospects game against the Phillies. You can read our full primer, including which prospects are playing, here.

Tigers Prospects vs. Phillies Prospects

Time/Place: 1:05 p.m., Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, Fla.
Media: MLB.TV
Pitching Matchup: LHP Brant Hurter vs. RHP Mick Abel

Lineups

TIGERS PHILLIES
Max Clark - CF Justin Crawford - CF
Wenceel Perez - RF Bryan Rincon - SS
Jace Jung - 3B Aidan Miller - 3B
Justice Bigbie - LF Gabriel Rincones Jr. - RF
Dillon Dingler - C Eduardo Tait - DH
Josue Briceno - DH TJayy Walton - LF
Jake Holton - 1B Alexis De La Cruz - 1B
Trei Cruz - SS Caleb Ricketts - C
Hao-Yu Lee - 2B Starlyn Caba - 2B

Detroit Tigers (14-8) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Time/Place: 4:05 p.m., LECOM Park, Bradenton, Fla.
Media: MLB.TV (Pirates broadcast), MLB Audio (Pirates broadcast)
Pitching Matchup: LHP Tarik Skubal vs. RHP Mitch Keller

Lineups

TIGERS PIRATES
Matt Vierling - CF Andrew McCutchen - DH
Gio Urshela - 1B Bryan Reynolds - RF
Kerry Carpenter - DH Ke'Bryan Hayes - 3B
Mark Canha - RF Henry Davis - C
Javier Baez - SS Connor Joe - 1B
Zach McKinstry - 3B Edward Olivares - LF
Justyn-Henry Malloy - LF Gilberto Celestino - CF
Jake Rogers - C Sergio Alcantara - 2B
Eddys Leonard - 2B Alika Williams - SS

