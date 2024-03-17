 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GameThread: Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles, 1:05 p.m.

By Fielder's Choice
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Tigers (11-7) vs. Baltimore Orioles (17-5)

Time/Place: 1:05 p.m., Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, Fla.
Media: Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: RHP Kenta Maeda vs. RHP Julio Teheran

Lineups

ORIOLES TIGERS
ORIOLES TIGERS
Colton Cowser - CF Parker Meadows - CF
Connor Norby - 2B Riley Greene - LF
Jordan Westburg - 3B Spencer Torkelson - 1B
Heston Kjerstad - LF Mark Canha - RF
Ryan McKenna - RF Colt Keith - 2B
Kyle Stowers - DH Javier Baez - SS
Tyler Nevin - 1B Zach McKinstry - DH
Nick Maton - SS Andy Ibanez - 3B
Maverick Handley - C Carson Kelly - C

More From Bless You Boys

Loading comments...