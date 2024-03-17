Detroit Tigers (11-7) vs. Baltimore Orioles (17-5)
Time/Place: 1:05 p.m., Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, Fla.
Media: Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: RHP Kenta Maeda vs. RHP Julio Teheran
Lineups
|ORIOLES
|TIGERS
|Colton Cowser - CF
|Parker Meadows - CF
|Connor Norby - 2B
|Riley Greene - LF
|Jordan Westburg - 3B
|Spencer Torkelson - 1B
|Heston Kjerstad - LF
|Mark Canha - RF
|Ryan McKenna - RF
|Colt Keith - 2B
|Kyle Stowers - DH
|Javier Baez - SS
|Tyler Nevin - 1B
|Zach McKinstry - DH
|Nick Maton - SS
|Andy Ibanez - 3B
|Maverick Handley - C
|Carson Kelly - C
