BYB Bracketology is back

The pairings are all set for the 2024 NCAA Mens’ basketball tournament, and that means that the BYB Bracketology contest is ready to go. Invitations have been sent out to last year’s participants and the link to complete your bracket is right here.

The deadline to complete your bracket is on Thursday, March 21, 2024 prior to the published tip-off time of the first game (a little after noon, ET).

Michigan has two schools in this year’s tournament. The Michigan State Spartans are the Number 9 seed in the West region, and will face Mississippi State with tipoff at noon, ET on Thursday. The game will be shown on CBS.

The Oakland University Grizzlies are in the dance as champions of the Horizon League, and will play Kentucky on Thursday, March 21 at 4:10 pm ET. Oakland coach Greg Kampe is the longest tenured coach in the NCAA, now in his 40th season with the Grizzlies. The game is also on CBS.