GameThread: Detroit Tigers vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 6:05 p.m.

By Fielder's Choice
MLB: Spring Training-Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Tigers (15-8) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (8-11)

Time/Place: 6:05 p.m., Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, Fla.
Media: Bally Sports Detroit Extra, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: RHP Jack Flaherty vs. LHP Ranger Suarez
Also pitching: RHP Shelby Miller, LHP Andrew Chafin, RHP Alex Lange, RHP Trey Wingenter, LHP Tyler Holton, LHP Andrew Vasquez

Lineups

PHILLIES TIGERS
Johan Rojas - CF Matt Vierling - DH
Whit Merrifield - 2B Spencer Torkelson - 1B
Alec Bohm - 1B Riley Greene - RF
Nick Castellanos - DH Mark Canha - LF
Edmundo Sosa - SS Javier Baez - SS
Aramis Garcia - C Colt Keith - 2B
David Dahl - RF Jake Rogers - C
Scott Kingery - 3B Gio Urshela - 3B
Cal Stevenson - LF Parker Meadows - CF

