Detroit Tigers (15-8) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (8-11)
Time/Place: 6:05 p.m., Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, Fla.
Media: Bally Sports Detroit Extra, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: RHP Jack Flaherty vs. LHP Ranger Suarez
Also pitching: RHP Shelby Miller, LHP Andrew Chafin, RHP Alex Lange, RHP Trey Wingenter, LHP Tyler Holton, LHP Andrew Vasquez
Lineups
|PHILLIES
|TIGERS
|Johan Rojas - CF
|Matt Vierling - DH
|Whit Merrifield - 2B
|Spencer Torkelson - 1B
|Alec Bohm - 1B
|Riley Greene - RF
|Nick Castellanos - DH
|Mark Canha - LF
|Edmundo Sosa - SS
|Javier Baez - SS
|Aramis Garcia - C
|Colt Keith - 2B
|David Dahl - RF
|Jake Rogers - C
|Scott Kingery - 3B
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Cal Stevenson - LF
|Parker Meadows - CF
