GameThread: Detroit Tigers vs. New York Mets, 1:05 p.m.

MLB: Spring Training-Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Tigers (16-8) vs. New York Mets (13-10)

Time/Place: 1:05 p.m., Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, Fla.
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV
Pitching Matchup: RHP Matt Manning vs. RHP Dominic Hamel

Lineups

METS TIGERS
METS TIGERS
Jeff McNeil - 2B Parker Meadows - CF
Francisco Lindor - SS Riley Greene - LF
Pete Alonso - 1B Spencer Torkelson - 1B
Ji-Man Choi - DH Kerry Carpenter - DH
Starling Marte - RF Mark Canha - RF
Francisco Alvarez - C Colt Keith - 2B
Brett Baty - 3B Javier Baez - SS
Tyrone Taylor - LF Gio Urshela - 3B
Harrison Bader - CF Carson Kelly - C

