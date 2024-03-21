Detroit Tigers (16-8) vs. New York Mets (13-10)
Time/Place: 1:05 p.m., Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, Fla.
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV
Pitching Matchup: RHP Matt Manning vs. RHP Dominic Hamel
Lineups
|METS
|TIGERS
|Jeff McNeil - 2B
|Parker Meadows - CF
|Francisco Lindor - SS
|Riley Greene - LF
|Pete Alonso - 1B
|Spencer Torkelson - 1B
|Ji-Man Choi - DH
|Kerry Carpenter - DH
|Starling Marte - RF
|Mark Canha - RF
|Francisco Alvarez - C
|Colt Keith - 2B
|Brett Baty - 3B
|Javier Baez - SS
|Tyrone Taylor - LF
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Harrison Bader - CF
|Carson Kelly - C
