GameThread: Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 1:05 p.m.

MLB: Spring Training-Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays Dave Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Tigers (19-9) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (10-15)

Time/Place: 1:05 p.m., Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, Fla.
Media: Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: RHP Jack Flaherty vs. RHP Zack Littell

Lineups

RAYS TIGERS
Jose Caballero - SS Parker Meadows - CF
Austin Shenton - 1B Riley Greene - DH
Randy Arozarena - LF Spencer Torkelson - 1B
Isaac Paredes - 3B Kerry Carpenter - RF
Harold Ramirez - DH Javier Baez - SS
Amed Rosario - 2B Colt Keith - 2B
Jose Siri - CF Gio Urshela - 3B
Richie Palacios - RF Justyn-Henry Malloy - LF
Rene Pinto - C Carson Kelly - C

