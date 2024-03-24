Detroit Tigers (19-9) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (10-15)
Time/Place: 1:05 p.m., Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, Fla.
Media: Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: RHP Jack Flaherty vs. RHP Zack Littell
Lineups
|RAYS
|TIGERS
|Jose Caballero - SS
|Parker Meadows - CF
|Austin Shenton - 1B
|Riley Greene - DH
|Randy Arozarena - LF
|Spencer Torkelson - 1B
|Isaac Paredes - 3B
|Kerry Carpenter - RF
|Harold Ramirez - DH
|Javier Baez - SS
|Amed Rosario - 2B
|Colt Keith - 2B
|Jose Siri - CF
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Richie Palacios - RF
|Justyn-Henry Malloy - LF
|Rene Pinto - C
|Carson Kelly - C
