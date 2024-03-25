BYB Roundtable: Predictions for Detroit Tigers, 2024 MLB season

Another spring, another opening day coming up for the boys of summer. For those who have been waiting for the return of America’s pastime, the big day is nearly nigh.
The Detroit Tigers will begin their 2024 odyssey through the Major League Baseball ranks on Thursday, March 28, in Chicago against the White Sox in a three-game set. While the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres already started with a pair played overseas in Korea last week, the remainder of the teams will be getting things going on the same day as all 30 franchises will be in action.
With the league beginning with a perfectly clean slate — with the exception of two teams this year — it is time to give our earnest predictions for the upcoming season for both the beloved Detroit Tigers as well as the major leagues as a whole. Bless You Boys’ staff assembled to submit their projections for the summer with a general consensus emerging both at the team and league level.
The prediction categories are as follows:
1) Tigers record
2) Tigers MVP and Cy Young
3) Division winners
4) World Series matchup and champs
5) League MVP, ROY, Cy Young
As a bonus, some of us also submitted our Tigers ROY winner as well as wild card picks.
Frisbee Pilot:
Tigers record: 87-75
Tigers MVP: Riley Greene
Tigers Cy Young: Tarik Skubal
AL division winners: Baltimore, Detroit, Texas
NL division winners: Atlanta, Cincinnati, Los Angeles
World Series: Atlanta over Baltimore
AL MVP: Juan Soto
NL MVP: Freddie Freeman
AL Cy Young: Tarik Skubal (!)
NL Cy Young: Zac Gallen
AL ROY: Jackson Holliday
NL ROY: Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Tigers ROY: Parker Meadows
Zane Harding:
- Tigers Record: 88-74 | Let’s sneak out of the division. Hell, let’s go on a journey to try and sneak out a pennant. Come on, baby.
- Tigers MVP: Tarik Skubal | Tigers Cy Young: Tarik Skubal | Give me Skoobs for both if I’m picking him for AL Cy. We haven’t had that level of impact since 2016.
- Division Winners: I’m high on the Tigers, Cubs, and Giants as sleeper units… I’m low on the Rays, Twins, Mariners, and most of the non-Western NL contenders.
- AL East: Yankees (wildcard: Orioles, Blue Jays)
- AL Central: Tigers (wildcard: none)
- AL West: Rangers (wildcard: Astros)
- NL East: Braves (wildcard: Phillies)
- NL Central: Cubs (wildcard: none)
- NL West: Dodgers (wildcard: Giants, Padres)
- World Series matchup and champs: Dodgers over Yankees in 5, in the Evil Empire Series
- AL MVP: Juan Soto | NL MVP: Ronald Acuña Jr | AL Cy Young: Tarik Skubal | NL Cy Young: Spencer Strider | AL ROTY: Colt Keith | NL ROTY: Yoshinobu Yamamoto | Tigers ROY: Colt Keith
Jay Markle:
Tigers record: 83-79
Tigers MVP: Spencer Torkelson
Tigers Cy Young: Tarik Skubal
AL division winners: Baltimore, Minnesota, Texas
NL division winners: Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles
World Series: LAD over HOU
AL MVP: Julio Rodriguez
NL MVP: Ronald Acuña Jr
AL Cy Young: Corbin Burnes
NL Cy Young: Logan Webb
AL ROY: Wyatt Langford (don’t talk to me)
NL ROY: Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Patrick O’Kennedy:
Tigers record: 84-78
Tigers MVP: Riley Greene
Tigers Cy Young: Tarik Skubal
AL division winners: Baltimore, Cleveland, Texas. NL: Atlanta, St Louis. LA Dodgers
World Series: LAD over Baltimore
AL MVP: Juan Soto
NL MVP: Ronald Acuña Jr
AL Cy Young: Skubal
NL Cy Young: Spencer Strider
AL ROY: Wyatt Langford
NL ROY: Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Tigers ROY: Parker Meadows
Peter Kwasniak:
Tigers record: 92-70
Tigers MVP: Spencer Torkelson
Tigers Cy Young: Tarik Skubal
AL division winners: Baltimore, Detroit, Texas
NL division winners: Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles
World Series: ATL over BAL
AL MVP: Julio Rodriguez
NL MVP: Ronald Acuña Jr
AL Cy Young: Corbin Burnes
NL Cy Young: Zac Gallen
AL ROY: Jackson Holliday
NL ROY: Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Tigers ROY: Parker Meadows
Adam Dubbin:
Tigers record: 81-81
Tigers MVP: Riley Greene
Tigers Cy Young: Tarik Skubal
AL division winners: Tampa Bay, Minnesota, Texas.
NL: Atlanta, Brewers, LA Dodgers
World Series: Texas over LAD
AL MVP: Corey Seager
NL MVP: Shohei Ohtani
AL Cy Young: Kevin Gausman
NL Cy Young: Spencer Strider
AL ROY: Wyatt Langford
NL ROY: Jackson Chourio
Tigers ROY: Colt Keith
Brandon Day:
Tigers record: 84-78
Tigers MVP: Riley Greene
Tigers Cy Young: Tarik Skubal
AL Division Winners: Baltimore, Minnesota, Texas
NL Division Winners: Atlanta, Cincinnati, San Diego
World Series: Baltimore over Atlanta
AL MVP: Juan Soto
NL MVP: Ronald Acuna Jr.
AL Cy Young: Corbin Burnes
NL CY Young: Spencer Strider
AL ROY: Wyatt Langford
NL ROY: Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Tigers ROY: Parker Meadows
David Rosenberg:
Tigers record: 91-71
Tigers MVP: Spencer Torkelson
Tigers Cy Young: Tarik Skubal
AL Division Winners: Baltimore, Detroit, Texas
NL Division Winners: Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles
World Series: Rangers over Dodgers
AL MVP: Aaron Judge
NL MVP: Mookie Betts
AL Cy Young: Corbin Burnes
NL CY Young: Spencer Strider
AL ROY: Wyatt Langford
NL ROY: Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Tigers ROY: Colt Keith
Brady McAtamney:
Tigers record: 85-77
Tigers MVP: Kerry Carpenter
Tigers Cy Young: Tarik Skubal
AL division winners: Baltimore, Minnesota, Texas
NL division winners: Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles
World Series: Philadelphia over Texas
AL MVP: Adley Rutschman
NL MVP: Bryce Harper
AL Cy Young: Corbin Burnes
NL Cy Young: Spencer Strider
AL ROY: Evan Carter
NL ROY: Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Ashley MacLennan:
1) Tigers record: 82-80
2) Tigers MVP and Cy Young: MVP Riley Greene BAYBEEEE, Cy Young Tarik Skoobs, ROY Colt Keith
3) Division winners: AL: Detroit Tigers, Baltimore Orioles, Texas Rangers/NL: Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs
4) World Series matchup and champs: Orioles vs Dodgers, underdog O’s defeat the money machine in 6.
5) League MVP, ROY, Cy Young: AL MVP Juan Soto, NL MVP Acuna Jr/AL ROY Jackson Holliday, NL ROY Yoshinobu Yamamoto/AL Cy Young Tarik Skubal, why not, let’s dream big, NL Cy Young Spencer Strider
Fielder’s Choice:
Tigers record: 79-83
Tigers MVP: Riley Greene
Tigers Cy Young: Tarik Skubal
AL division winners: Orioles, Twins, Astros
AL wild cards: Yankees, Blue Jays, Mariners
NL division winners: Braves, Brewers, Dodgers
NL wild cards: Phillies, Padres, Diamondbacks
World Series: Padres over Astros
AL MVP: Kyle Tucker
NL MVP: Corbin Carroll
AL Cy Young: George Kirby
NL Cy Young: Zac Gallen
AL ROY: Jackson Holliday
NL ROY: Michael Busch
Cam Kaiser:
Tigers record: 81-81
Tigers MVP: Riley Greene
Tigers Cy Young: Tarik Skubal
AL Division Winners: Baltimore, Minnesota, Houston
AL Wild Cards: Texas, Seattle, Tampa Bay
NL Division Winners: Atlanta, St. Louis, Los Angeles
NL Wild Cards: Cincinnati, San Francisco, New York
World Series: Los Angeles over Houston
AL MVP: Julio Rodriguez
NL MVP: Mookie Betts
AL Cy Young: Corbin Burnes
NL Cy Young: Spencer Strider
AL ROY: Wyatt Langford
NL ROY: Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Mr. Sunshine:
Tigers record: 95-67
Tigers MVP: Tarik Skubal
Tigers Cy Young: Tarik Skubal
AL Division Winners: Baltimore, Detroit, Houston
NL Division Winners: Atlanta, Cincinnati, Los Angeles
World Series: Tigers over Braves
AL MVP: Juan Soto
NL MVP: Ronald Acuna, Jr
AL Cy Young: Tarik Skubal
NL CY Young: Max Fried
AL ROY: Parker Meadows
NL ROY: Jackson Chourio
Tigers ROY: Parker Meadows
Now it is time for you to give us your predictions for the upcoming 2024 Major League Baseball season, covering both the beloved Detroit Tigers as well as the other 29 league franchises.
Loading comments...