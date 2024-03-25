BYB Roundtable: Predictions for Detroit Tigers, 2024 MLB season

Another spring, another opening day coming up for the boys of summer. For those who have been waiting for the return of America’s pastime, the big day is nearly nigh.

The Detroit Tigers will begin their 2024 odyssey through the Major League Baseball ranks on Thursday, March 28, in Chicago against the White Sox in a three-game set. While the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres already started with a pair played overseas in Korea last week, the remainder of the teams will be getting things going on the same day as all 30 franchises will be in action.

With the league beginning with a perfectly clean slate — with the exception of two teams this year — it is time to give our earnest predictions for the upcoming season for both the beloved Detroit Tigers as well as the major leagues as a whole. Bless You Boys’ staff assembled to submit their projections for the summer with a general consensus emerging both at the team and league level.

The prediction categories are as follows:

1) Tigers record

2) Tigers MVP and Cy Young

3) Division winners

4) World Series matchup and champs

5) League MVP, ROY, Cy Young

As a bonus, some of us also submitted our Tigers ROY winner as well as wild card picks.

Frisbee Pilot:

Tigers record: 87-75

Tigers MVP: Riley Greene

Tigers Cy Young: Tarik Skubal

AL division winners: Baltimore, Detroit, Texas

NL division winners: Atlanta, Cincinnati, Los Angeles

World Series: Atlanta over Baltimore

AL MVP: Juan Soto

NL MVP: Freddie Freeman

AL Cy Young: Tarik Skubal (!)

NL Cy Young: Zac Gallen

AL ROY: Jackson Holliday

NL ROY: Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Tigers ROY: Parker Meadows

Zane Harding:

Tigers Record: 88-74 | Let’s sneak out of the division. Hell, let’s go on a journey to try and sneak out a pennant. Come on, baby. Tigers MVP: Tarik Skubal | Tigers Cy Young: Tarik Skubal | Give me Skoobs for both if I’m picking him for AL Cy. We haven’t had that level of impact since 2016. Division Winners: I’m high on the Tigers, Cubs, and Giants as sleeper units… I’m low on the Rays, Twins, Mariners, and most of the non-Western NL contenders. AL East: Yankees (wildcard: Orioles, Blue Jays) AL Central: Tigers (wildcard: none) AL West: Rangers (wildcard: Astros) NL East: Braves (wildcard: Phillies) NL Central: Cubs (wildcard: none) NL West: Dodgers (wildcard: Giants, Padres) World Series matchup and champs: Dodgers over Yankees in 5, in the Evil Empire Series AL MVP: Juan Soto | NL MVP: Ronald Acuña Jr | AL Cy Young: Tarik Skubal | NL Cy Young: Spencer Strider | AL ROTY: Colt Keith | NL ROTY: Yoshinobu Yamamoto | Tigers ROY: Colt Keith

Jay Markle:

Tigers record: 83-79

Tigers MVP: Spencer Torkelson

Tigers Cy Young: Tarik Skubal

AL division winners: Baltimore, Minnesota, Texas

NL division winners: Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles

World Series: LAD over HOU

AL MVP: Julio Rodriguez

NL MVP: Ronald Acuña Jr

AL Cy Young: Corbin Burnes

NL Cy Young: Logan Webb

AL ROY: Wyatt Langford (don’t talk to me)

NL ROY: Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Patrick O’Kennedy:

Tigers record: 84-78

Tigers MVP: Riley Greene

Tigers Cy Young: Tarik Skubal

AL division winners: Baltimore, Cleveland, Texas. NL: Atlanta, St Louis. LA Dodgers

World Series: LAD over Baltimore

AL MVP: Juan Soto

NL MVP: Ronald Acuña Jr

AL Cy Young: Skubal

NL Cy Young: Spencer Strider

AL ROY: Wyatt Langford

NL ROY: Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Tigers ROY: Parker Meadows

Peter Kwasniak:

Tigers record: 92-70

Tigers MVP: Spencer Torkelson

Tigers Cy Young: Tarik Skubal

AL division winners: Baltimore, Detroit, Texas

NL division winners: Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles

World Series: ATL over BAL

AL MVP: Julio Rodriguez

NL MVP: Ronald Acuña Jr

AL Cy Young: Corbin Burnes

NL Cy Young: Zac Gallen

AL ROY: Jackson Holliday

NL ROY: Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Tigers ROY: Parker Meadows

Adam Dubbin:

Tigers record: 81-81

Tigers MVP: Riley Greene

Tigers Cy Young: Tarik Skubal

AL division winners: Tampa Bay, Minnesota, Texas.

NL: Atlanta, Brewers, LA Dodgers

World Series: Texas over LAD

AL MVP: Corey Seager

NL MVP: Shohei Ohtani

AL Cy Young: Kevin Gausman

NL Cy Young: Spencer Strider

AL ROY: Wyatt Langford

NL ROY: Jackson Chourio

Tigers ROY: Colt Keith

Brandon Day:

Tigers record: 84-78

Tigers MVP: Riley Greene

Tigers Cy Young: Tarik Skubal

AL Division Winners: Baltimore, Minnesota, Texas

NL Division Winners: Atlanta, Cincinnati, San Diego

World Series: Baltimore over Atlanta

AL MVP: Juan Soto

NL MVP: Ronald Acuna Jr.

AL Cy Young: Corbin Burnes

NL CY Young: Spencer Strider

AL ROY: Wyatt Langford

NL ROY: Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Tigers ROY: Parker Meadows

David Rosenberg:

Tigers record: 91-71

Tigers MVP: Spencer Torkelson

Tigers Cy Young: Tarik Skubal

AL Division Winners: Baltimore, Detroit, Texas

NL Division Winners: Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles

World Series: Rangers over Dodgers

AL MVP: Aaron Judge

NL MVP: Mookie Betts

AL Cy Young: Corbin Burnes

NL CY Young: Spencer Strider

AL ROY: Wyatt Langford

NL ROY: Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Tigers ROY: Colt Keith

Brady McAtamney:

Tigers record: 85-77

Tigers MVP: Kerry Carpenter

Tigers Cy Young: Tarik Skubal

AL division winners: Baltimore, Minnesota, Texas

NL division winners: Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles

World Series: Philadelphia over Texas

AL MVP: Adley Rutschman

NL MVP: Bryce Harper

AL Cy Young: Corbin Burnes

NL Cy Young: Spencer Strider

AL ROY: Evan Carter

NL ROY: Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Ashley MacLennan:

1) Tigers record: 82-80

2) Tigers MVP and Cy Young: MVP Riley Greene BAYBEEEE, Cy Young Tarik Skoobs, ROY Colt Keith

3) Division winners: AL: Detroit Tigers, Baltimore Orioles, Texas Rangers/NL: Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs

4) World Series matchup and champs: Orioles vs Dodgers, underdog O’s defeat the money machine in 6.

5) League MVP, ROY, Cy Young: AL MVP Juan Soto, NL MVP Acuna Jr/AL ROY Jackson Holliday, NL ROY Yoshinobu Yamamoto/AL Cy Young Tarik Skubal, why not, let’s dream big, NL Cy Young Spencer Strider

Fielder’s Choice:

Tigers record: 79-83

Tigers MVP: Riley Greene

Tigers Cy Young: Tarik Skubal

AL division winners: Orioles, Twins, Astros

AL wild cards: Yankees, Blue Jays, Mariners

NL division winners: Braves, Brewers, Dodgers

NL wild cards: Phillies, Padres, Diamondbacks

World Series: Padres over Astros

AL MVP: Kyle Tucker

NL MVP: Corbin Carroll

AL Cy Young: George Kirby

NL Cy Young: Zac Gallen

AL ROY: Jackson Holliday

NL ROY: Michael Busch

Cam Kaiser:

Tigers record: 81-81

Tigers MVP: Riley Greene

Tigers Cy Young: Tarik Skubal

AL Division Winners: Baltimore, Minnesota, Houston

AL Wild Cards: Texas, Seattle, Tampa Bay

NL Division Winners: Atlanta, St. Louis, Los Angeles

NL Wild Cards: Cincinnati, San Francisco, New York

World Series: Los Angeles over Houston

AL MVP: Julio Rodriguez

NL MVP: Mookie Betts

AL Cy Young: Corbin Burnes

NL Cy Young: Spencer Strider

AL ROY: Wyatt Langford

NL ROY: Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Mr. Sunshine:

Tigers record: 95-67

Tigers MVP: Tarik Skubal

Tigers Cy Young: Tarik Skubal

AL Division Winners: Baltimore, Detroit, Houston

NL Division Winners: Atlanta, Cincinnati, Los Angeles

World Series: Tigers over Braves

AL MVP: Juan Soto

NL MVP: Ronald Acuna, Jr

AL Cy Young: Tarik Skubal

NL CY Young: Max Fried

AL ROY: Parker Meadows

NL ROY: Jackson Chourio

Tigers ROY: Parker Meadows

Now it is time for you to give us your predictions for the upcoming 2024 Major League Baseball season, covering both the beloved Detroit Tigers as well as the other 29 league franchises.