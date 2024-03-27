Wednesday Open Thread: Make your bold predictions for 2024

One of my favorite pre-season rituals is the opportunity to make some genuinely wild predictions for the upcoming year. Sometimes the crazier they are, the more often they seem to become reality.

We love to do this as a group for our annual roundtable discussion, but I figured it would also be fun to turn the crystal ball over to all of you and see what kind of predictions you have for the upcoming year.

Will the Tigers have a breakout start to the season and be buyers at the trade deadline? Will one of the players who struggled last year have a breakout year in 2024? Will all my hopes and dreams for Riley Greene finally come true, or will I accidentally curse him again like I did last year? Who knows, but it’s fun to make wild guesses.

Your predictions can be anything from the Tigers' end-of-season standings, to milestone events, to things that will be accomplished by certain players. The sky is the limit when it comes to predictions, so go to town. Of course, the fun is trying to think up the wildest or most surprising scenarios that are actually still within the limits of possibility.

And if you feel like you want to go long-form and plot out the entire season, then head over to our FanPost section and share a longer post!