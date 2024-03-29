Friday Open Thread: Which athlete from another sport would you put on the roster?

Most professional athletes, if you were to glance in their yearbooks, probably excelled at more than one sport before they settled in and chose the one they would spend their career on. While that doesn’t necessarily mean everyone who is a major league caliber baseball player could have done football or basketball instead, there have certainly been many players who were good enough to do more than one sport professionally.

Our open thread discussion this week asks: if you could take a professional athlete from any sport OTHER than baseball, who would you select, and where would you place them?

Are you opting for someone with great speed and a known ability to catch balls and slotting them in the outfield? Are you picking the tallest basketball player you can think of and just hoping you can teach him how to pitch? There are no right or wrong answers here, so definitely have fun with it.

And if you want to take it to a whole new level and construct a complete team out of athletes from other sports, then head over to the FanPosts page and really indulge in the thought experiment.