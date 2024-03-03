 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GameThread: Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

By Fielder's Choice
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Houston Astros at Detroit Tigers Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Tigers (4-4) vs. New York Yankees (4-3)

Time/Place: 1:05 p.m., George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, Fla.
Media: Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: RHP Matt Manning (3.58 ERA, 0.6 WAR) vs. LHP Nestor Cortes (4.97 ERA, 0.8 WAR)
Also scheduled to pitch: RHP Casey Mize, RHP Alex Lange, RHP Drew Anderson, RHP Trey Wingenter, RHP Devin Sweet, RHP Adam Wolf,

Lineups

TIGERS YANKEES
TIGERS YANKEES
Matt Vierling - CF DJ LeMahieu - 3B
Andy Ibanez - 1B Juan Soto - RF
Mark Canha - DH Aaron Judge - CF
Javier Baez - SS Anthony Rizzo - 1B
Gio Urshela - 3B Giancarlo Stanton - DH
Jake Rogers - C Austin Wells - C
Zach McKinstry - 2B Brandon Lockridge - LF
Justyn-Henry Malloy - LF Jorbit Vivas - 2B
Akil Baddoo - RF Jeter Downs - SS

More From Bless You Boys

Loading comments...