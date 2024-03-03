Detroit Tigers (4-4) vs. New York Yankees (4-3)
Time/Place: 1:05 p.m., George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, Fla.
Media: Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: RHP Matt Manning (3.58 ERA, 0.6 WAR) vs. LHP Nestor Cortes (4.97 ERA, 0.8 WAR)
Also scheduled to pitch: RHP Casey Mize, RHP Alex Lange, RHP Drew Anderson, RHP Trey Wingenter, RHP Devin Sweet, RHP Adam Wolf,
Lineups
|TIGERS
|YANKEES
|Matt Vierling - CF
|DJ LeMahieu - 3B
|Andy Ibanez - 1B
|Juan Soto - RF
|Mark Canha - DH
|Aaron Judge - CF
|Javier Baez - SS
|Anthony Rizzo - 1B
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Giancarlo Stanton - DH
|Jake Rogers - C
|Austin Wells - C
|Zach McKinstry - 2B
|Brandon Lockridge - LF
|Justyn-Henry Malloy - LF
|Jorbit Vivas - 2B
|Akil Baddoo - RF
|Jeter Downs - SS
