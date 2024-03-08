Detroit Tigers (7-6) vs. Baltimore Orioles (11-2)
Time/Place: 6:05 p.m., Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota, Fla.
Media: MLB Audio (Orioles' feed)
Pitching Matchup: RHP Casey Mize vs. RHP Grayson Rodriguez
Also pitching: RHP Keider Montero, RHP Trey Wingenter, LHP Andrew Vasquez, RHP Devin Sweet
Lineups
|TIGERS
|ORIOLES
|Parker Meadows - CF
|Gunnar Henderson - SS
|Gio Urshela - DH
|Anthony Santander - RF
|Riley Greene - LF
|Ryan Mountcastle - DH
|Spencer Torkelson - 1B
|Ryan O'Hearn - 1B
|Mark Canha - RF
|Austin Hays - CF
|Matt Vierling - 3B
|James McCann - C
|Jake Rogers - C
|Kolten Wong - 3B
|Buddy Kennedy - 2B
|Heston Kjerstad - LF
|Eddys Leonard - SS
|Jackson Holliday - 2B
