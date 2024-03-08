 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GameThread: Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles, 6:05 p.m.

By Fielder's Choice
/ new
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Detroit Tigers (7-6) vs. Baltimore Orioles (11-2)

Time/Place: 6:05 p.m., Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota, Fla.
Media: MLB Audio (Orioles' feed)
Pitching Matchup: RHP Casey Mize vs. RHP Grayson Rodriguez
Also pitching: RHP Keider Montero, RHP Trey Wingenter, LHP Andrew Vasquez, RHP Devin Sweet

Lineups

TIGERS ORIOLES
TIGERS ORIOLES
Parker Meadows - CF Gunnar Henderson - SS
Gio Urshela - DH Anthony Santander - RF
Riley Greene - LF Ryan Mountcastle - DH
Spencer Torkelson - 1B Ryan O'Hearn - 1B
Mark Canha - RF Austin Hays - CF
Matt Vierling - 3B James McCann - C
Jake Rogers - C Kolten Wong - 3B
Buddy Kennedy - 2B Heston Kjerstad - LF
Eddys Leonard - SS Jackson Holliday - 2B

More From Bless You Boys

Loading comments...