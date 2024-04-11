Twins at Tigers postponed on Thursday, to be made up as Saturday doubleheader

Thursday afternoon’s matchup between the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers inside Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan, is postponed according to an official team announcement released on Twitter. The game will be made up as a straight doubleheader on Saturday.

Saturday’s first game is slated to start at 1 p.m. ET with a 40-minute layover between the opener and the makeup match.

According to the announcement, the only tickets valid for Saturday’s straight doubleheader are those originally scheduled for the 1 p.m. ET game. Fans with paid tickets for Thursday’s postponed game can exchange those for valid Saturday tickets or for any other regular-season game of similar value over the next 12 months, excluding opening day 2025.

Due to the forecast of inclement weather throughout the day, today’s Tigers-Twins game at Comerica Park has been postponed.



— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 11, 2024

Once the weather passes, the Tigers will take on the Twins starting on Friday night with the first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. ET. Kenta Maeda is scheduled to take the mound as he looks for his first solid performance for his new team — against his former team, no less. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Detroit.