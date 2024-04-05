Friday Open Thread: Which player has surprised you most so far?

A week into the season is far too soon to be talking MVP or Rookie of the Year, but it has been enough time to let us glance at starting pitchers, see how the new talent is performing, and actively cringe at some bullpen performances.

Yes, “small sample size” will still be the song we’re singing for the next month or so, but we’re nothing if not overeager to discuss how things are going, so in this week’s open thread, let’s talk about who has been the most surprising so far this season

Which player has dazzled with game-saving plays, high-speed baserunning, or much-needed winning runs in extra inning? Conversely, which players were you anticipating would start the season hot but have been anything but in the first week of play?

We don’t have many games under our belts to get into it, but when has that ever stopped us?