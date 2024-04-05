Tigers 5, A’s 4: Welcome Home Win

The Tigers wrapped up their first road trip of the year with a loss, but it was a loss after an unexpectedly long string of wins, leaving the hometown crowd at Comerica Park eager to see what the team would have to offer for Opening Day in Detroit.

While the weather wasn’t the best, the game went on as expected, with a pitching match-up between Tarik Skubal and JP Sears. The Tigers were ready to show the hometown faithful something good, so let’s break down what went on this afternoon.

In the first inning Brent Rooker got a two-out single to put a man on board for the A’s, but they wouldn’t get a chance to score as the inning ended on the next batter. The Tigers had a quiet first inning, going 1-2-3.

The A’s went down in order in the top of the second. In the bottom half Mark Canha got hit by a pitch with one out, but a Gio Urshela double play ended the inning.

The A’s had another quiet half with not a baserunner to be seen in the third. The Tigers did the exact same thing in the bottom of the inning. Not much happening here so far, but just wait.

Again, Skubal had Oakland’s number in the top half, sending the A’s down 1-2-3 in the fourth. Matt Vierling decided enough was enough of this scoreless game, and hit a leadoff home run to start the bottom of the fourth. Andy Ibanez then singled, and advanced to second on a throwing error from Hernaiz. The Tigers didn’t miss a beat as Spencer Torkelson came in and hit a double to score Ibanez. Riley Greene then singled to score Torkelson. Jake Rogers got a two-out walk to put Greene in scoring position, but the Tigers couldn’t bring him home and would have to settle for a three-run lead.

In the top of the fifth Skubal gave up his first walk of the game with a leadoff walk to Tyler Nevin. He got the next three outs in order, keeping the A’s off the board. The Tigers went down in order in the bottom half of the inning.

The A’s decided to make some noise of their own in the sixth inning. Zack Gelof got a one-out double, then a Rooker home run brought both runners home and brought the game within one run. The Tigers said “oh no thanks” in the bottom of the inning. With two outs, Mark Canha hit a solo home run. A Gio Urshela double chased Sears from the game. The Tigers had to settle for the one extra run, but they’d be glad for it.

In the seventh, Skubal started to show signs of strain. With one out, Abraham Toro hit a solo home run, to once again bring the A’s within one run. JJ Bleday (rhymes! fun!) drew a walk with one out, chasing Skubal from the game (much to his obvious frustration). Skubal’s final line for the day was 6.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 9 K, 2 HR on 92 pitches. Will Vest came in out of the pen, and almost immediately gave up a double to Ryan Noda. Nick Allen hit a groundout, easily scoring Bleday, and tying the game up 4-4. Gelof walked, but the A’s had to settle for tying it up. In the bottom half Parker Meadows and Matt Vierling got back-to-back walks, but weren’t able to make magic happen, leaving the game tied headed into the eighth.

The A’s went down in order against Jason Foley in the eighth. The Tigers, wanting to keep it out of extras, went hard in the bottom of the eighth. Torkelson hit a leadoff double, then with two outs, Gio Urshela hit a line drive to score Torkelson and give the Tigers back their lead. Colt Keith was intentionally walked. They had to settle for one run, but hopefully it would be enough.

Andrew Chafin came in for the ninth to close things out and gave up a leadoff walk to Toro. One out later, Noda was walked. Chafin got the second out of the innning then AJ Hinch turned it over to Alex Lange to hopefully get the final out with two men on. Lange did what he was asked, closing it out with a Tigers win.