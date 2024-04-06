Time/Place: 1:10 p.m., Comerica Park
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: RHP Kenta Maeda (0-0, 12.20) vs. RHP Paul Blackburn (0-0, 0.00)
Game 8 Pitching Matchup
|Player
|IP
|K%
|BB%
|FIP
|fWAR
|Player
|IP
|K%
|BB%
|FIP
|fWAR
|Maeda
|3.1
|11.8
|5.9
|14.66
|-0.3
|Blackburn
|7.0
|12.0
|4.0
|2.83
|0.2
Game 8 Lineups
|ATHLETICS
|TIGERS
|ATHLETICS
|TIGERS
|Ryan Noda - 1B
|Parker Meadows - CF
|Zack Gelof - 2B
|Spencer Torkelson - 1B
|JJ Bleday - CF
|Kerry Carpenter - DH
|Brent Rooker - DH
|Riley Greene - LF
|Seth Brown - LF
|Mark Canha - RF
|J.D. Davis - 3B
|Colt Keith - 2B
|Shea Langeliers - C
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Lawrence Butler - RF
|Javier Baez - SS
|Nick Allen - SS
|Carson Kelly - C
