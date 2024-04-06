 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 8: Detroit Tigers vs. Oakland Athletics, 1:10 p.m.

By Fielder's Choice
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Detroit Tigers (6-1) vs. Oakland A's (1-7)

Time/Place: 1:10 p.m., Comerica Park
SB Nation Site: Athletics Nation
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: RHP Kenta Maeda (0-0, 12.20) vs. RHP Paul Blackburn (0-0, 0.00)

Game 8 Pitching Matchup

Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR
Maeda 3.1 11.8 5.9 14.66 -0.3
Blackburn 7.0 12.0 4.0 2.83 0.2

Game 8 Lineups

ATHLETICS TIGERS
Ryan Noda - 1B Parker Meadows - CF
Zack Gelof - 2B Spencer Torkelson - 1B
JJ Bleday - CF Kerry Carpenter - DH
Brent Rooker - DH Riley Greene - LF
Seth Brown - LF Mark Canha - RF
J.D. Davis - 3B Colt Keith - 2B
Shea Langeliers - C Gio Urshela - 3B
Lawrence Butler - RF Javier Baez - SS
Nick Allen - SS Carson Kelly - C

